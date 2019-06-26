New Digital Marketing Options for Independent Grocers

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eCorner Market now brings independent grocers Big Box-style digital marketing approaches that are created, configured and priced specifically for IGs. eCorner Market's 24/7 digital marketing capability extends grocers' promotional power well beyond weekly printed circulars.

"eCorner Market is an affordable way for grocers to reach the right customers at the right time," says John Gaughan, Chief Digital Sales and Marketing Officer of Imagewërks Marketing, the solution's creator. eCorner Market fills the gap in cost-effective digital marketing options for small to mid-sized grocers.

"With eCorner Market, grocers don't need to make a big investment up front to build a website and associated digital marketing tools," says Gaughan. For a small monthly per-store fee, eCorner Market delivers a comprehensive digital presence including a responsive website and sophisticated customer-capture strategies:

Re-messaging: Sends ads while customers are on various websites, highlighting a grocer's offerings and encouraging shoppers to visit the store.

Lookalike modeling: Identifies and reaches out to new customers whose shopping interests and habits are similar to a grocer's best current customers.

Geofencing: Wins customers back from Big Box retailers by sending targeted messages for the IG's store—specials, sales—when shoppers are physically located near the competition.

Affordability is key. "If a grocer can drive one or two more customers into the store or sell a couple more bags of groceries, the monthly per-store cost of eCorner Market is covered," Gaughan says. eCorner Market requires only an estimated 5-10% of a grocer's existing marketing budget.

Gaughan also points out that many consumers no longer receive print media. "Grocers relying solely on a weekly printed circular are missing an entire segment of buyers who shop using digital tools. eCorner Market reaches customers who might otherwise miss a grocer's specials, events and unique offerings." Fewer than half (46%) of Millennial shoppers—ages early 20's to late 30's—check print circulars at home, a number expected to drop further.1 Also, the use of digital coupons is rapidly catching up to paper coupons, with shoppers using digital coupons 27% of the time vs. paper at 38%.1 More than a quarter of shoppers also use electronic circulars when in the store.1

"As a digital marketing firm with deep expertise in grocery, Imagewërks understands independent grocers' challenges and the digital solutions to address them," says Gaughan. "eCorner Market is easy to implement. Functionality and support are built into the product. You don't need to be a digital marketing expert to reap its benefits. It's also a great way to try digital without investing thousands of dollars up front. The low monthly cost means that grocers can still use their circulars while simultaneously moving into the digital era."

Special Introductory Offer—Free 30-day Trial: Try eCorner Market at no cost for the first 30 days. Offer ends 10-31-19. Visit e-cornermarket.com for more information.

About Imagewërks Marketing

Imagewërks Marketing is an integrated digital marketing and creative services agency. Imagewërks combines data and design, analytics and artistry, creativity and content to create integrated marketing solutions that capture attention, drive action and deliver results. With more than 30 years of marketing expertise and a decade of grocery-specific work, Imagewërks successfully helps retailers build relationships from the screen to the store. For more information, visit iwmarketing.com or call 651-770-1319.

1. The Shelby Report, Best Practices for Supermarket Advertising Budget Allocation, July 2017.

SOURCE eCorner Market

Related Links

http://ideas.iwmarketing.com/ecorner-market

