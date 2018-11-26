New Direction Family Law Named to 2018 Law Firm 500 Award List of America's Fastest Growing Law Firms

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Direction Family Law has been named to the 2018 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees List recognizing the top 250 U.S. law firms that have achieved significant growth in revenues. New Direction Family Law was ranked #129 on the 2018 list, with an annual percentage growth rate of 113%. This growth includes expansion from one attorney and one paralegal to a team comprised of four attorneys, two paralegals, a director of public relations, client relations specialist, legal assistant and an intern—all in less than three years.

New Direction Family Law represents individuals in Wake, Durham, Johnston, and surrounding counties in North Carolina in legal matters related to divorce, legal separation, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, child custody, child support, alimony, property division, domestic violence, and guardianship. The firm offers full legal representation for family law matters, including mediation and litigation.

"We are honored to be chosen as one of the fastest growing law firms in the U.S., but what this award really represents is the trust our clients have in us to achieve the best possible outcome for their family law matters," said founding partner Elizabeth A. Stephenson.

Law Firm 500 is a prestigious, one-of-a-kind award recognizing fast growing law firms of all sizes. It celebrates velocity, innovation, and the entrepreneurial spirit of law firms measured by revenue growth over the past three years.

The 2018 Law Firm 500 Awards are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth over the previous three years. To qualify, companies must be a for-profit law firm, based in the U.S., and independent (not a legal department or division of another firm).

