New Director Elected to MDU Resources Board

BISMARCK, N.D., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today at the company's annual meeting of stockholders elected Dale S. Rosenthal as a new independent director to the company's board.

Rosenthal, 64, has experience in the construction industry, having held senior executive positions including strategic director, division president and chief financial officer in an integrated construction company.

"Dale's background aligns well with MDU Resources' businesses," said board Chair Dennis W. Johnson. "She brings extensive construction industry experience and has served for a number of years on the board of another public utility company. We look forward to the contributions she will make to our board."

Rosenthal held various positions for 22 years with Clark Construction Group, LLC, a vertically integrated construction company. She also has served since 2014 as a director of Washington Gas Light Co., a regulated public utility company that is now a subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd and sells and supplies natural gas in Washington, D.C., and surrounding areas.

Rosenthal holds a juris doctor from Harvard Law School, a master's degree in business administration from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Cornell University. She resides in Washington, D.C.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses.

