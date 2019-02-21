New Director Named for Chandler Innovations

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dena Patton, an award-winning business coach and entrepreneur who has started multiple companies and nonprofit ventures over a 20-year career, has been hired to lead Chandler Innovations, the entrepreneurial development program that promotes the creation and sustainable growth of startups.

Powered by Moonshot at NACET and sponsored by the City of Chandler, the program offers free business development events and mentorship to those who live, work or own property in Chandler.

"Our goal is to raise the profile of Chandler Innovations and make more people aware about the great opportunity the city of Chandler is offering its residents," said Scott Hathcock, President & CEO of Moonshot. "Dena has an excellent track record in running non-profits and bringing a higher caliber of marketing to the table."

Patton said her immediate marketing goal is to raise the awareness of Chandler Innovations four ongoing community events and the upcoming application deadline for its three-track business incubation program. By increasing the frequency and accessibility to its multi-track program, she believes they can serve many more people this year.

"The City of Chandler is extremely excited to welcome Dena to the Innovations team," said Micah Miranda, Economic Development Director for the City of Chandler. "The Innovations incubation program is a pillar of our economic development efforts as the City of Chandler is committed to supporting the brilliant entrepreneurs in our community. We look forward to continued success of the program."

Patton started her first company in 1999, a PR and marketing firm in the entertainment industry in New York City. But at age 27, she suffered a minor stroke and during her recovery, sold the firm to an Internet startup and changed her focus. In 2001, she began a business coaching and training company, working primarily with entrepreneurs.

She has earned numerous business awards, was featured in more than 90 media outlets, and published a book on leadership, The Greatness Game. Her work with women entrepreneurs inspired her to create a passion project as the co-founder of a 501(c)(3), The Girls Rule Foundation, which helps teen girls build self-confidence and leadership skills.

Learn about Chandler Incubator programs, community events and pitch events at innovationsincubator.com.

