New Directors Join the Board at Respiratory Motion Inc.

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory Motion Inc. (RMI) today announced the appointment of Chas Taylor and Bob Smouse, MD, FACR to the Board of Directors, Chas Taylor has been named Chairman of the Board, and Bob Smouse the President of the company, overseeing day to day operations.

"The RMI ExSpiron™ is a technology that can save lives for patients across many care areas in the hospital," said Dr. Smouse. "In my years of clinical practice, I have rarely seen technologies that can become the new standard of care like the RMI system. I am excited to play a role in bringing this groundbreaking technology to clinicians and patients."

Dr. Smouse was most recently the founder, CEO and CMO of BrightWater Medical, a medical device company that developed an innovative urologic and biliary stent technology which was acquired by Merit Medical in 2019. Dr. Smouse has served as a medical consultant and Scientific Advisory Board member for many medical device industry leaders. In addition to his commercial activity, Dr. Smouse has more than 25 years clinical experience in interventional radiology including leading academic training programs and many important clinical research studies.

"RMI has groundbreaking technology that will create a new category of respiratory monitoring," said Mr. Taylor. "I see this as an opportunity to build a strong successful business by introducing products that save costs and improve patient outcomes."

Mr. Taylor has over 30 years of experience in the medical technology industry. Recently he was the CEO of Veryan Medical, a Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Novate Medical, and a Director of BrightWater. All three companies were acquired in the last three years. Previously, Mr. Taylor was the Co-founder and President of MedNova, which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories. Prior to founding and leading these companies, he had a long career with CR Bard where he had various leadership responsibilities.

"We are delighted to have Chas and Bob join the Board of Directors at Respiratory Motion," said Jaideep Mehta, MD, MBA, FASA, board member and previous chairman. "They bring a track record of success and experience that will help Respiratory Motion grow and thrive."

About Respiratory Motion, Inc.

Respiratory Motion, Inc., headquartered in Watertown, MA., is the global leader in innovative Minute Ventilation Monitoring, useful across a wide variety of patient populations and environments to assess respiratory function and provide early warning of respiratory collapse. Our mission is to help clinicians save lives, improve patient care, and reduce healthcare costs. www.respiratorymotion.com

