New Discovery hole at Rivard confirms High Grade Visible Gold with 129.79 g/t over 1.30 meters

These are the first three holes (RV21-28 to RV21-30), in a series of drill holes targeting the Rivard high-grade gold veining, and are drilled parallel to each other perpendicular to the strike of the gold bearing vein system (see Figure 2). The visible gold seen in RV21-29 (Figure 1) is the first bonanza intersection received from the drilling to date.

"Drilling at the Rivard Property has continued to present us with some spectacular visible gold. Previous drilling only tested immediately below the existing trenches where the veins and occurrences of VG was known. Our drilling has pushed the known gold in the veins to approximately two hundred metres below the surface and each hole has yielded numerous occurrences of VG. As we add more holes to the project, we expect to be able to gain appreciable proficiency to predict targets for higher grade mineralization within the vein system" commented Bill Paterson, head of exploration.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold commented, "This is a major new discovery for Trillium. Historically the Rivard family had produced enough gold off the Rivard property to survive for three decades. While we knew there was gold in quartz veins, to encounter such high grade in our first drill program is an exceptional outcome for both our technical team led by Bill as well as for our shareholders. This intersection further substantiates the tremendous potential for Newman Todd to become the next mining operation in Red Lake."

Interpretation of the veining and VG occurrences in the core is establishing that there is a series of corridors showing an increased frequency of gold veining. These are oriented in the previously identified NW/SE trend. Subsequent interpretation of the assay results indicates that in reality, any assay over 1 g/t signifies that a corridor has been intersected.

Further drilling will be completed to test the limits as well as the horizontal and vertical extents of these corridors and determine their interaction with the NT Zone to the southeast. There is also the possibility that there are other VG-bearing vein corridors further northeast on the property, to be determined with further drilling.

RV21-28 targeted the down dip projection of gold veining on surface seen in the Long Pit and Sadler Pit trends. The hole primarily intersected narrow quartz and quartz-feldspar porphyry sections, wider sections of altered ultramafic rocks and a few sections of mafic dykes. Visible gold was intersected at 20.42m downhole and several specks of visible gold were seen in the section from 79.70m to 80.0m downhole. Highlights from RV21-28 are listed below. All significant assay intercepts are shown in Figure 3 and Table 1.

18.00- 21.00m : 3.0m @ 3.43 g/t Au

: @ 3.43 g/t Au 74.00- 80.00m : 6.0m @ 1.44 g/t Au,

- including 1.00m @ 3.97 g/t Au,

and 0.30m @ 7.74 g/t Au

: @ 1.44 g/t Au, - including @ 3.97 g/t Au, 226.60- 229.85m : 3.25m @ 1.43 g/t Au

: @ 1.43 g/t Au 247.80- 249.30m : 1.50m @ 4.32 g/t Au,

- including 1.00m @ 5.59 g/t Au

RV21-29 was collared back and 35m east of RV21-28 to intersect an additional vein trend east of the Long Pit trend, targeting under the south end of the Long Pit trend. The hole was designed to also drill under the Sadler Pit trend 160m to the west. The hole intersected a series of quartz and quartz feldspar porphyry sections, alternating with six sections of altered ultramafic at the end of the hole. Visible gold was seen at 13.01m downhole (Figure 1) and also at 224.36m downhole.

Highlights from RV21-29 are listed below. All significant assay intercepts are shown in Figure 3 and Table 1.

12.00- 13.30m : 1.30m @ 129.79 g/t Au

- including 0.30m @ 561 g/t Au

: 16.00- 20.00m : 4.00m @ 0.56 g/t Au

: @ 0.56 g/t Au 24.00- 25.00m : 1.00m @ 1.35 g/t Au (in area under Long pit)

: @ 1.35 g/t Au (in area under Long pit) 152.00- 154.00m : 2.00m @ 2.28 g/t Au

: @ 2.28 g/t Au 224.50- 225.25m : 0.75m @ 2.42 g/t Au

: @ 2.42 g/t Au 290.00- 295.70m : 5.70m @ 0.75 g/t Au

- including 1.0m @ 2.30 g/t Au

and 1.01m @ 1.84 g/t Au

: @ 0.75 g/t Au - including @ 2.30 g/t Au and @ 1.84 g/t Au 336.50- 337.00m : 0.50m @ 2.99 g/t Au

RV21-30 was collared 80m North of the Long Pit area and targeted the down dip projection of gold veining on surface from the Long Pit trend to the east and the Sadler Pit trend to the west. The hole intersected quartz and quartz-feldspar porphyry sections altered ultramafic and talc altered ultramafic rocks. Visible gold was intersected at 41.4m and at 54.3m downhole. Highlights from RV21-28 are listed below. All significant assay intercepts are shown in Figure 4 and Table 1.

40.80- 41.60m : 0.80m @ 9.58 g/t Au

- including 0.30m @ 23.00 g/t Au

: 43.00- 45.90m : 2.90m @ 0.43 g/t Au

: @ 0.43 g/t Au 54.10- 54.40m : 0.30m @ 2.87 g/t Au

: @ 2.87 g/t Au 102.00- 103.00m : 1.00m @ 2.27 g/t Au

: @ 2.27 g/t Au 151.40- 152.0m : 0.60m @ 2.28 g/t Au

: @ 2.28 g/t Au 163.60- 166.50m : 2.90m @ 0.76 g/t Au

: @ 0.76 g/t Au 207.60- 209.60m : 2.00m @ 4.56 g/t Au

- including 0.90m @ 9.58 g/t Au

: @ 4.56 g/t Au 259.00- 259.60m : 0.60m @ 4.76 g/t Au

- including 0.30m @ 7.20 g/t

: @ 4.76 g/t Au 276.50- 277.00m : 0.50m @ 8.40 g/t Au

Table 1: Significant Assay Results from drillholes RV21-28 to RV21-30

Hole ID From (m ) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Description RV21-28 18.00 21.00 3.00 3.43 Quartz porphyry, 7mm qtz vein RV21-28 28.00 30.28 2.28 0.71 Quartz porphyry, in qtz veined sections RV21-28 74.00 80.00 6.00 1.44 Altered ultramafic,2cm qv, VG,galena inc 74.00 75.00 1.00 3.97

inc 79.70 80.00 0.30 7.74

RV21-28 159.00 161.00 2.00 1.43 Quartz feldspar porphyry, tr py RV21-28 180.00 181.70 1.70 1.08 Quartz feldspar porphyry, qtz veinlets, 1%py RV21-28 226.60 229.85 3.25 1.43 Altered ultramafic, 15-25% carb veinlets, tr py RV21-28 247.80 249.30 1.50 4.31 Quartz feldspar porphyry, 2cm qv incl. 248.30 249.30 1.00 5.59

RV21-29 12.00 13.30 1.30 129.79 Quartz feldspar porphyry, 5cm qv VG incl. 13.00 13.30 0.30 561.00

RV21-29 16.00 20.00 4.00 0.56 Quartz feldspar porphyry RV21-29 24.00 25.00 1.00 1.35 Quartz feldspar porphyry RV21-29 115.00 115.75 0.75 1.68 Qtz feldspar porphyry RV21-29 124.75 125.75 1.00 2.43 Qtz porphyry, 3%qv RV21-29 152.00 154.00 2.00 2.28 Altered ultramafic, 5% qv RV21-29 166.00 167.00 1.00 2.06 Altered ultramafic, 5% qv RV21-29 224.50 225.25 0.75 2.42 Altered ultramafic, tr py,2cm qv VG RV21-29 290.00 295.70 5.70 0.75 Quartz feldspar porphyry, 1% mm-cm qv Incl. 290.00 291.00 1.00 2.30

Incl. 294.69 295.70 1.01 1.84

RV21-29 302.00 303.00 1.00 1.10 Qtz porphyry RV21-29 316.00 317.00 1.00 1.25 Qtz porphyry RV21-29 336.50 337.00 0.50 2.99 Qtz porphyry, 3%qv 3cm qv, py 15% RV21-29 359.06 360.00 0.94 1.32 Quartz porphyry, 3% py fracture fill, diss, 2mm qv RV21-29 366.00 367.84 1.84 0.38 Altered ultramafic, 5%py RV21-30 40.80 41.60 0.80 9.58 Altered ultramafic, VG in 7mm qv, tr hem Incl. 41.30 41.60 0.30 23.00

RV21-30 43.00 45.90 2.90 0.43 Quartz feldspar porphyry, 1-3% 5mm qtz-carb veinlets RV21-30 54.10 54.40 0.30 2.87 Quartz feldspar porphyry, VG in 5mm qv RV21-30 76.25 78.00 1.75 0.54 Quartz feldspar porphyry, .22m brecc'd carb vein, 3cm qv, 3%py RV21-30 102.00 103.00 1.00 2.27 Altered ultramafic, 35% stockwork veining RV21-30 109.30 109.60 0.30 0.93 Altered ultramafic, fuchsite alt'd, 35% stockwork veining RV21-30 119.30 119.60 0.30 3.56 Quartz porphyry RV21-30 150.00 154.00 4.00 0.44 Altered ultramafic, 25% stockwork veining, tr py Incl. 151.40 152.00 0.60 2.28

RV21-30 163.60 166.50 2.90 0.76 Altered ultramafic, tr py, 25% stockwork veining, 2 x .2m qv RV21-30 207.60 209.60 2.00 4.56 Altered ultramafic,tr py, 25% qtz-carb veining to 45% / 1.3m incl. 207.90 208.80 0.90 9.58

RV21-30 259.00 259.60 0.60 4.76 Felsic tuff,40% qtz veining incl. 259.00 259.30 0.30 7.20

RV21-30 265.30 265.60 0.30 1.73 Felsic tuff, .1m qtz vein RV21-30 276.50 277.00 0.50 8.40 Felsic tuff, .1m qtz vein

Table 2: Drillhole location details for holes reported in the current press release.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elev Length Dip Az RV21-28 419606 5656198 401 359 -45 235 RV21-29 419635 5656197 401 461 -45 235 RV21-30 419585 5656176 399 440 -45 230

The Red Lake Camp is famously known for high grade gold mineralization at depth, with Evolution Mining's Red Lake Gold Mine currently reaching depths of several thousand feet. Trillium continues to test various drill orientations in order to develop a comprehensive understanding of the mineralization and structural controls and test the depth potential of the Newman Todd Zone and the Rivard Property vein system.

All drilling was supervised by Paul Barc, PGeo. The drilling was conducted by Rodren Drilling Ltd., of West St. Paul, Manitoba. Drill core was logged and sampled in a secure core facility on site. Core samples from the program were cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and half cores were sent for analysis to the SGS Laboratories in Red Lake, ON, and Burnaby, BC and Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Dryden and Thunder Bay, ON, all accredited mineral analysis laboratories. All samples were analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold were analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Selected samples with results greater than one ounce per ton gold were also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Trillium Gold's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC) to monitor accuracy and precision. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein. All drill intercepts reported are down-hole core lengths, which does not necessarily represent true widths.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines., as defined by NI 43-101.

