New Distribution Facility Expands Bushu Pharma's Gateway to Asia (GTA) Services

KAWAGOE, Japan, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (hereinafter "Bushu Pharma") has established the Bushu Pharma Kazo Packaging Center located within the Kazo Pharmaceuticals Joint Distribution Center of Chuo Unyu Company ("Chuo Unyu") to carry out inspection, labeling, packaging and storage of pharmaceutical products.

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106205/202104264194/_prw_PI1fl_N0oK3ni5.jpg

The establishment of the facility follows the agreement between Bushu Pharma and Chuo Unyu in January 2021 to set up a storage area and a refrigerated room at the distribution center. At the same time, Bushu Pharma obtained a GMP-classified permit for storage of pharmaceutical products from Saitama Prefecture.

Bushu Pharma plans to set up a packaging suite at the center to carry out inspection, labeling and packaging operations in order to expand the clinical and commercial drug product packaging business. The center is scheduled to start operations in the summer of 2021.

Chuo Unyu is a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzuken Co., Ltd., a major pharmaceutical wholesaler, and its main business is the transportation of pharmaceuticals, medical machines/equipment, and other pharmaceutical-related items. The company has a wealth of know-how, experience, and advanced transportation technology as it relates to the distribution and storage of pharmaceuticals. With the setup of the inspection/labeling/packaging area for Bushu Pharma within the distribution center of Chuo Unyu and the integration of Bushu Pharma's technical capabilities with the know-how and experience of Chuo Unyu, Bushu Pharma will be able to increasingly provide prompt and reliable contract manufacturing services -- from production to delivery -- to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

- Location

37-3 Kitatsuji, Kazo City, Saitama Prefecture

- Capacity

Refrigerated warehouse (2-8 C): 634 pallets

Room temperature warehouse (1-30 C): 648 pallets

Room temperature packaging area (green zone): approx. 1,500 m2

Refrigerated packaging area (green zone): approx. 334 m2

About Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Drawing on its experience and knowledge as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) it has cultivated over 20 years, Bushu Pharma manufactures solid preparations, solid preparation primary packaging, injection manufacturing, and injection packaging not only for domestic pharmaceuticals but also for global pharmaceutical manufacturers. Bushu Pharma is capable of providing a wide range of products and services -- from clinical trial supplies to commercial product development support to commercialization -- and has numerous manufacturing facilities and technologies.

From project start to approval, Bushu Pharma is a leading domestic contract manufacturing company that can provide optimal solutions such as technology transfer, production, packaging, and logistics in Japan.

Please refer to Bushu Pharma's homepage for details:

https://www.bushu-pharma.com/en

Gateway to Asia Service details:

https://www.bushu-pharma.com/en/services/scm/gateway-to-asia/

SOURCE Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.bushu-pharma.com/en

