New Distributor in Saudi, New Stage for Lynk & Co

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, 2022, the signing ceremony between Lynk & Co and Aljabr Trading Company, a leading player in the Saudi automobile market, confirmed the establishment of a distributorship for Lynk & Co in Saudi Arabia, marking a new step forward for Lynk & Co and the acceleration of its global expansion.

As an automobile brand co-founded by Geely Group and Volvo in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Now, its unique design philosophy, "Mega-city Contrast" will change the lifestyle of the young generation of Saudi with its open platform connecting people, cars and the world. The experience offered by Lynk & Co - personal, open, and connected, is what the young auto users are seeking.

Mr. Lin Jie, General Manager of Lynk & Co, expressed his confidence in the future development of Lynk & Co in the Saudi market as he believes that the rich experience of Aljabr Trading Company in car sales, after-sales services, and car leasing would contribute to the expansion of Lynk & Co in this Kingdom. Moreover, he thinks that the vision of Aljabr Trading Company - "Providing customers with joyful experience" coincides with Lynk & Co's original aspiration - "Changing Mobility Forever", so the cooperation will offer Saudi customers unprecedented joyful mobility experience.

Mr. Omar bin Mohammed Aljabr, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aljabr Trading Company, believes that Lynk & Co will attract more and more young users and beat their expectations with its unique design, great performance and power. Currently, there is a growing demand for high-quality passenger cars in the Saudi market, and Lynk & Co will meet the fastest-growing segment of the market.

The first anniversary of Lynk & Co's APAC strategy has witnessed the first Lynk & Co Center in the GCC market, the official designation of Lynk & Co 01 by the Olympic Council of Asia, and the expansion into Middle East markets. The standard of new premium redefined by Lynk & Co will amaze more users with its presence in Middle East and ASEAN markets in the future.

SOURCE Lynk & Co