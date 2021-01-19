New Diversity Title Released by Omnigraphics: Understanding and Navigating Discrimination in America

DETROIT, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 11, 2021, reference publisher Omnigraphics will release its new diversity title, the resource guide Understanding and Navigating Discrimination in America, edited by Jamie Maniloff.

Understanding and Navigation Discrimination in America

Designed to serve as a resource guide, expanding upon, and increasing access to diversity content in libraries, schools, and in the workplace, Understanding and Navigating Discrimination in America covers the history, social movements and progression of systemic discrimination and racism in America, while providing important information directly addressing these issues today.

"As a resource guide it is easy to navigate, with key links to organizations, local and national support groups, and government agencies to help readers identify, report, and manage discrimination," says editor Jamie Maniloff.

"It is a must-have resource for any library," says Shauntee Burns-Simpson, President, Black Caucus of the American Library Association. "In order to move forward from the ugly effects of racism, we as a society have to look back, see how we got here, and purposely make changes to move forward. This book uncovers the constraints that People of Color experience and provides information to support the ongoing change needed in our country."

Understanding and Navigating Discrimination in America explores the psychology behind discrimination and its impact on physical, mental, psychological, and social wellbeing. The book covers how presidential administrations throughout U.S. history, from Abraham Lincoln to Donald Trump, have affected racism, and how significant historical events and empowerment movements like the Civil Rights Act, Women's Suffrage, the surge of Islamophobia after the 911 terrorist attacks, Black Lives Matter (BLM), Me Too (#metoo), and more, have brought us to where we are today.

"Understanding and Navigating Discrimination in America is an incisive exploration of strategies to combat and conquer discrimination," says Kelvin Watson, Director of Broward County Libraries. "It is the right book, at the right time."

Omnigraphics is a reference publisher headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, which was launched in 1985 by Fred Ruffner, founder of Gale Research, and is now part of the global data intelligence company, Aggregate Intelligence, Inc. Since 1985, Omnigraphics has been carrying out the mission of providing authoritative and engaging reference products for libraries, schools, and businesses, delivering high quality content in innovative and traditional ways, based on the needs and preferences of users. Flagship products include The Health Reference Library with 100+ key health topics, The Teen Resource Center, packed with practical and engaging reference content for teens, and the new Omnigraphics title, "Understanding and Navigating Discrimination in America," part of the new diversity collection. To learn more, visit www.omnigraphics.com

