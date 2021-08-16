New Division for Leading Industrial Flooring Firm

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surface Technology, Inc., one of North America's leading industrial epoxy flooring, coating, and lining systems contractors, has created a new division that will respond to mission-critical, short notice, and highly complex projects.

Surface Team Six is the first and only elite strike team of America's most highly trained, motivated, and well-equipped industrial flooring industry professionals. We specialize in projects others can't handle because of complexity, time, or security concerns. No other industrial flooring contractor offers this unique, dedicated approach to mission-critical, short notice, and highly complex projects! (PRNewsfoto/Surface Technology, Inc.)

Surface Team Six is a unique, rapid response team composed of America's most highly trained, motivated, well-equipped industrial flooring industry professionals. They specialize in projects others can't handle because of complexity, time, or security concerns. Surface Team Six can mobilize and deploy personnel, equipment, and materials anywhere within the continental United States in 48 hours. Their team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to handle a facility's most urgent flooring needs.

According to Michael Greenblatt, president of Surface Technology, Inc., this new division is an ideal choice when mission-critical flooring projects arise with short notice – and where failure is not an option.

"We deploy this exclusive unit when an industrial flooring project has to be done right – right now," Greenblatt stated. "Our team comprises veteran installers with an average of more than 20 years of experience installing resinous floor systems, the highest in the industry – to handle the most challenging and complex flooring operations," he said.

Greenblatt said that this includes some of the most challenging and complex scenarios that facility managers face:

Severe Conditions

Rapid turnarounds

Sensitive projects

High security

Projects with special requirements

Repairing previous failures

Limited access areas

Mission-critical applications

"Surface Team Six comprises the best of the best, award-winning professionals, achieving high precision and consistency levels on short notice," Greenblatt said. "Each member of this team of elite industrial flooring specialists has over 20 years' experience in the industry. They all understand the importance of meeting FDA, USDA, OSHA, and ANSI standards and are all fully TWIC© certified (Transportation Worker Identification Credential). When you have urgent needs for a highly specialized or mission-critical floor, we are your answer," he stated.

Surface Team Six is multi-manufacturer certified and has access to a broad range of resinous floor products to meet the specific needs of each commercial facility. Their seamless flooring solutions include various formulations to ensure facilities have a full range of solutions from which they can choose.

"We use only industry-leading, premium-grade products to create your finished industrial flooring solution," Greenblatt said. "Your flooring solution is a critical part of your facility, and it must be able to withstand impact, abrasion, thermal shock and harsh chemicals, as well provide hygienic and safety properties, among others. Our single-source warranty covers both materials and labor to provide you with peace of mind," he stated.

Surface Team Six offers a variety of industrial flooring, coating, lining, and wall systems, including:

Urethane Cement Flooring

Epoxy Mortar Flooring

Acrylic (MMA)

Novalac Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Polyurea

Protective Linings & Wall Systems

Self-Leveling Epoxy Flooring

Secondary Containment Systems

5S Floor Markings

About Surface Technology, Inc.

Surface Technology, Inc. is a licensed, deadline-focused, national contractor providing industrial flooring, coating, and lining systems. Their highly-skilled technicians average more than 20 years of experience installing resinous floor systems – the highest in the industry! Since 1988, they have installed over 50 million square feet of high-performance flooring throughout the United States in a wide range of industries, including:

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Cannabis Cultivation

Warehousing

Chemical Processing

Aerospace / Aviation

Electronics / ESD & Conductive

Packaging Operations

Vehicle Maintenance & Commercial Parking Garages

For more information, visit www.SurfaceTeamSix.com or call 1-800-PROJECT®.

Contact Michael Greenblatt, Cell: 717-203-1655

[email protected]

SOURCE Surface Technology, Inc.

