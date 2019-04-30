New Docker Enterprise 3.0 Expands Platform to Drive High-Velocity Application Innovation from the Desktop to the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DOCKERCON -- Docker today at its premier container user conference, announced Docker Enterprise 3.0, the first and only end-to-end container platform that enables developers to rapidly build and share any type of application - from legacy to cloud native - and securely run them anywhere, from hybrid cloud to the edge. Docker Enterprise 3.0 delivers new desktop capabilities, advanced development productivity tools, a simplified and secure Kubernetes stack, and a managed service option to make Docker Enterprise 3.0 the platform for digital transformation.

"Docker's new Enterprise 3.0 promises to automate the 'development to production' experience with new tooling that aims to reduce the friction between dev and ops teams," said Jay Lyman, Principal Analyst for 451 Research. "The addition of Docker Kubernetes Service and new managed service offerings means organizations will be able to simply containerize applications using Kubernetes and leverage a consistent process from desktop to hybrid cloud."

Docker also recognized Docker Enterprise customers Carnival Corporation, Citizens Bank, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Lindsay Corporation, Nationwide and Visa for their respective digital transformation journeys as part of the Docker Customer Innovation Awards .

"Today we have over 750 enterprise customers driving their digital transformation efforts with the Docker platform," said Steve Singh, Chairman and CEO of Docker. "These companies are using technology to drive innovation across their entire organization. As the only independent container platform vendor, we're excited to be able to offer customers high velocity innovation, choice, and security across their entire application portfolio."

A Modern Platform for Developing and Scaling Distributed Applications

With Docker Enterprise 3.0, Docker brings a new level of simplicity and security when deploying and scaling container and Kubernetes-based applications.

"Companies today have strategic imperatives to deliver digital services to market more quickly, by automating their software supply chains," said James Governor, Analyst and Co-Founder at RedMonk. "Docker Enterprise 3.0 aims to simplify and standardize the use of containers in this transformation, with a single operating model for both Docker and Kubernetes that can be understood and adopted by mainstream IT Pros."

Docker Enterprise 3.0, now open for public beta , delivers the following new capabilities and services:

Integrated Docker Desktop Enterprise to increase developer productivity and automate application delivery: With the addition of Docker Desktop Enterprise to the platform, Docker Enterprise is the only container platform that provides a consistent development-to-production experience with a set of automation tools that makes it possible to start with the developer desktop, deliver an integrated and secure image registry with access to the Hub ecosystem and then deploy to an enterprise-ready and Kubernetes-conformant environment.

With the addition of Docker Desktop Enterprise to the platform, Docker Enterprise is the only container platform that provides a consistent development-to-production experience with a set of automation tools that makes it possible to start with the developer desktop, deliver an integrated and secure image registry with access to the Hub ecosystem and then deploy to an enterprise-ready and Kubernetes-conformant environment. Docker Kubernetes Services (DKS) to simplify the scaling and deployment of applications: DKS is the only offering that integrates Kubernetes from the developer desktop to production server, eliminating 'works on my machine' friction between development and operations. Compatible with Docker Compose, Kubernetes YAML and Helm charts, DKS provides an automated and repeatable way to install, configure, manage and scale Kubernetes-based applications across hybrid and multi-cloud. DKS includes enhanced security, access controls and automated lifecycle management bringing a new level of security to Kubernetes that integrates seamlessly with the Docker Enterprise platform. Customers will also have the option to use Docker Swarm Services (DSS) as part of the platform's orchestration services.

DKS is the only offering that integrates Kubernetes from the developer desktop to production server, eliminating 'works on my machine' friction between development and operations. Compatible with Docker Compose, Kubernetes YAML and Helm charts, DKS provides an automated and repeatable way to install, configure, manage and scale Kubernetes-based applications across hybrid and multi-cloud. DKS includes enhanced security, access controls and automated lifecycle management bringing a new level of security to Kubernetes that integrates seamlessly with the Docker Enterprise platform. Customers will also have the option to use Docker Swarm Services (DSS) as part of the platform's orchestration services. Docker Applications for high-velocity innovation: Docker Applications define multi-container applications in a single package deployable to any infrastructure. Based on the CNAB open standard, Docker Applications removes the friction between Dev and Ops by enabling teams to collaborate on an application by defining a group of related containers that work together to form an application. Docker Application eliminates the configuration overhead by integrating and automating the creation of the Docker Compose and Kubernetes YAML files, Helm charts, etc. Together with Application Templates, Application Designer and Version Packs, Docker Applications makes it possible for flexible deployment across different environments, delivering on the "code once, deploy anywhere" promise.

With the announcement of Docker Enterprise 3.0, Docker also introduced Docker Enterprise-as-a-service - a fully-managed service on prem or in the cloud. For some organizations, scaling a container-based application strategy can be constrained by the scarce availability of talent or resources. With Docker Enterprise 3.0 we are extending our customers' options by offering Docker Enterprise-as-a-service, a managed service available globally on premises or in the public cloud. Initially delivered in partnership with CapGemini, the new service helps organizations provision and operate the Docker Enterprise container platform. As with cloud infrastructure, Docker Enterprise-as-a-Service features on-demand scaling, usage-based pricing, and monthly billing.

Docker also has expanded its solution offerings. Building on the success of the Modernize Traditional App (MTA) program, Docker's latest solution offerings support new application development. These new offerings, delivered through Docker's Professional Services and Consulting program, enable organizations using the Docker Enterprise platform to design a containerization strategy for digital transformation that provides immediate value while providing a roadmap for continued modernization.

"Customers of Docker's MTA solution are able to update their existing apps 13x more frequently as well as seamlessly migrate these apps from data centers to the public cloud," said Scott Johnston, EVP & GM, Enterprise, Docker, "Our new, complementary solution, Accelerate Greenfield, enables customers to quickly build new, container-first applications - anything from a new LAMP stack to cloud-native microservices - and deploy them on the same Docker Enterprise platform alongside their traditional apps."

Docker's solution offerings enable organizations to increase the productivity of the existing operations team using thoroughly tested methodology and automation tooling that takes into account an organization's governance model, software delivery toolchain and current processes. This enables organizations to approach application innovation through a phased approach that can include replatforming legacy applications such as Java and .NET, modernizing existing applications under active development or building new container-first applications.

Docker Enterprise 3.0 Availability and Resources

Docker Enterprise 3.0 is available for Beta trial. For more information, register here.

"Lindsay is a recognized leader in irrigation technology, and we rely on partners that enable us to scale up quickly and sustainably," said Brian Magnusson, vice president of technology and innovation at Lindsay. "Using Docker Enterprise, we've been able to re-architect and seamlessly redeploy FieldNET®, our intelligent irrigation monitoring technology that provides dramatic water and energy conservation and helps farmers gain more yield with their existing farmland. With Docker enabling high-speed innovation, we not only can meet customers' needs for efficient, data-driven solutions, but also make progress toward our goal of helping growers save more than 700 billion gallons of water and more than one billion kWhr of energy by 2022."

About Docker

Docker, the leader in the container platform market, provides the only independent container platform that enables a seamless desktop to cloud experience for developing and scaling distributed applications. Docker enables organizations to easily build and share any application from legacy to modern and securely run them anywhere, from hybrid cloud to the edge. Inspired by open source innovation and supported by a rich ecosystem of certified partners, Docker enables customers to pursue the right strategy for their business and adapt to new technologies, without lock-in. For more information, please visit: https://www.docker.com/ .

