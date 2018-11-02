New Documentary by ChomskySpeaks.org with Noam Chomsky Challenges Establishment over Twin Threats of Climate Change and Nuclear Annihilation

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Producer Randall Wallace and Director Patrick Jerome launch the online documentary, "Noam Chomsky: Internationalism or Extinction" on the website: http://ChomskySpeaks.org . Based on a lecture by the public intellectual who is often described as the "most quoted living intellectual," the documentary brings both the activist energy and desperate concerns of climate change and nuclear escalation that are causing mass extinctions. Against these dire realities, Noam Chomsky surveys "the internationalism" of inter-state cooperation and social movements as solutions. He notes the complicity of both Democratic and Republican parties in escalating nuclear tensions and nuclear proliferation. At the same time, he condemns the Republican Party for profit-driven policies leading to climate-altering, carbon pollution. The documentary is a compelling and urgent warning explaining such ideas and tools as "the Anthropocene," "the Doomsday Clock," "species extinction," "internationalism," "denialism," "non-proliferation," "NATO expansion," "climate accords," and "climate debt" among many others.

Many non-partisan organizations collaborated in organizing the original lecture upon which the documentary is based; several also supported the production of the documentary as a starting point for further analysis. These included peace movement organizations in collaboration with the Boston-based movement-building center, encuentro5 ( http://encuentro5.org ) and the democracy movement's Liberty Tree Foundation for the Democratic Revolution ( http://LibertyTreeFoundation.org ). The video adds to their efforts at expanding the public conversation about vital issues of the day. A grant from the Wallace Action Fund supported the documentary.

Chomsky concludes his lecture with sober reflection on the urgent challenges facing humanity: "The tasks ahead are daunting and they cannot be deferred."

