New Doors Open for Jeep® Wrangler; Jeep Performance Parts Teams With Mopar to Introduce Dual-Door Group That Includes New Half Doors to Further Enhance Open-air Experience

For passionate Jeep® owners who crave even more of the ultimate open-air experience, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) from Mopar is introducing new half doors for the iconic Jeep Wrangler.

"The open-air freedom of driving the Jeep Wrangler is a one-of-a-kind experience," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "Now with the latest Dual-Door Group factory offering from Mopar and its full catalog of authentic Jeep Performance Parts, our active-lifestyle enthusiasts can easily push the open-air envelope further."

"We offer more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories across the entire Jeep lineup," said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "With the addition of new factory-engineered half doors for the legendary Jeep Wrangler, we continue to expand our comprehensive off-road catalog."

New Jeep Wrangler Dual-Door Group features half doors

Engineered, tested and backed by the factory, the new half-door option enhances the Jeep Wrangler driving experience with production styling, security and occupant protection. With lower window ledges, new half doors provide improved visibility while maneuvering on and off road.

Available for both two- and four-door Jeep Wrangler models through the Mopar Custom Shop, as part of an original new-vehicle purchase in the U.S. and Canada, the new Jeep Wrangler Dual-Door Group includes both full and half doors. Full-steel production doors are installed on the vehicle while matching body-color half doors are conveniently packaged within the vehicle.

With production-level materials and build quality, new half doors are designed to work when equipped with any of the following features: power mirrors, blind-spot detection, passive and non-passive entry handles, and power locks. A quick and easy swap from full doors to half doors can be accomplished within minutes using the existing hinge locations and the exact same wiring connections.

Upper-window assemblies

New upper-window assemblies create a weather-tight seal and feature zippered plastic windows for quick, easy removal. Two materials are offered for the assemblies: base-model vinyl that matches the production soft-top roof or premium acrylic that matches the premium soft-top roof.

Each upper-door frame section uses an easy, tool-free, dual-guide post feature for easy installation and removal.

New Jeep Wrangler Dual-Door Group factory-option pricing (U.S.), which includes factory full doors and new half doors:

Dual-Door Group with base-model upper-window assemblies - sales code: AJB:

two-door: $2,350

four-door: $3,995

Dual-Door Group with premium-model upper-window assemblies - sales code: AJS:

two-door: $2,550

four-door: $4,395

Warranty coverage for each Dual-Door Group option is included as part of the new-vehicle warranty of three years/36,000 miles.

Jeep Performance Parts

Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, JPP provides off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. The products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product. To see the full line of Jeep Performance Parts, visit mopar.com/jpp.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 130 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

