New Drone Boxes Can Be Used for Transporting Swabs and Medicine, Elite Consulting Reveals

ROME, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian company Elite Consulting, DJI Enterprise Dealer since 2008, was the first in the world to design a box suitable for the transport of swabs and small medicines with the DJI Matrice 200 series drone. The drone can be equipped with two boxes and is also able to fly during light rain to ensure continuity of operations.

Thanks to the resistance of the box, in the event of an accident, it is ensured that the biological material cannot come into contact with the surrounding environment. Through BVLOS operations it will be possible in this case to enter the outbreak areas and help people in quarantine without the need to send staff that could be at great risk of infection. The maximum distance that can be reached is about 5 Km.

If an old person needs urgent medicine we can reach him within a municipality in two minutes and deliver the medicine to him. We can then land and give him instructions by phone on how to get it out of the box.

Swabs, on the other hand, could be delivered together with instructions on how to make them. In the United States, swabs for various tests are already delivered by post and then carried out independently by the patient and subsequently sent to the laboratory.

The box had already been tested in 2019 together with ENAC and the Monandi hospital in Naples. It was intended for the transport of biological samples but has currently been adapted for the Coronavirus emergency. There are already many requests for interest at European level.

As aid to the Italian government, if this technology is deemed useful, all the staff of our company will be able to provide free help to government agencies. For information on this technology, please contact the Italian DJI Enterprise dealer at the email address [email protected].

