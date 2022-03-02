New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 | Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Nemera, Pfizer Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, and Antares Pharma Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market and digitalization in the healthcare system will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent regulations, high manufacturing cost and risk of needlestick injuries will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations might hamper market growth.

New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

New Drug Delivery Systems Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our new drug delivery systems market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Rising prevalence of chronic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the new drug delivery systems market growth during the next few years.

New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the New Drug Delivery Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the New Drug Delivery Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist new drug delivery systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the new drug delivery systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the new drug delivery systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of new drug delivery systems market vendors

New Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 77.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Nemera, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, and Antares Pharma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Route of Administration



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Route of Administration



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Oral Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oral Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oral Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oral Drug Delivery Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oral Drug Delivery Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Injectable Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Injectable Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Injectable Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Injectable Drug Delivery Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Injectable Drug Delivery Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 97: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 104: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 108: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 110: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

10.7 Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P.

Exhibit 114: Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. - Key offerings

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Nemera

Exhibit 122: Nemera - Overview



Exhibit 123: Nemera - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Nemera - Key news



Exhibit 125: Nemera - Key offerings

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Exhibit 131: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Ypsomed Holding AG

Exhibit 135: Ypsomed Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Ypsomed Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Ypsomed Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Ypsomed Holding AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

