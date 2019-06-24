New Dry Wall Tape Offers the Ultimate in Strength and Performance!

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Gobain ADFORS, a global leader in manufacturing of customized reinforcement solutions, announced this week the newest addition to their FibaTape® product line called UltraX™ drywall tape. UltraX™ was developed to assist the manufactured and modular housing industry by offering added protection to wall and ceiling joints throughout the building and re-location process.

UltraX™ mesh tape features a patented multi-directional construction that provides added strength for reinforcing joints in drywall. It is 60% stronger than standard mesh tape. With a wider width, this product provides better gap coverage and stress distribution. Plus, UltraX™ is adhesive which makes for easy application and works well in fluctuating temperatures and high humidity environments. The benefits of this product does not stop there! After applied, UltraX™ provides a smooth finish so there are no bubbles or blisters which are commonly found when applying paper tape.

"This product is going to make a big impact in the manufactured and modular housing industry. It will greatly reduce the amount of time and money spent on repairing walls after relocation," said Meagan Siwiec, product manager for wall finishings and facades at Saint-Gobain ADFORS.

UltraX™ drywall tape is available in 2-3/8" x 250' rolls. Each roll is packaged in resistant wrap and shipped 20 each per case. For more information, please call 1-800-762-6694 or visit www.adfors.com/us/.

Saint-Gobain ADFORS is a division of the Saint-Gobain Group that is focused on the construction and industrial markets. ADFORS offers solutions based on a complete range of textile and coating technologies using fiberglass yarns, synthetic fibers, and natural fibers. ADFORS is the reliable and innovative global leader in technical textiles, offering the most adapted solutions. The Saint-Gobain Group is established in 66 countries and is the market leader in each of its core businesses.

