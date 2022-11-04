New E-bike Pilot Program "Good2GoBikes Powered by LACI" Launches to Serve Low-Income Residents of Rancho San Pedro

First-of-its-kind initiative, funded by the California Air Resources Board and developed in partnership with HACLA, provides a new, accessible and affordable transportation solution

SAN PEDRO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), in partnership with Pedal Movement, officially launched a new, first-of-its-kind zero-emission, micro-mobility pilot, making e-bikes and e-cargo bikes available for affordable rental to Rancho San Pedro residents. LACI and HACLA also announced their commitment to extend the successful EV Car Share pilot program at Rancho San Pedro for another year.

LACI's Good2Go e-Bikes Pilot launch for residents of Rancho San Pedro with partners from HACLA, CARB, Pedal Movement and resident riders LACI's Good2Go e-Bikes Pilot launch for residents of Rancho San Pedro featuring resident and community coach Maria Montes leading a ride

"E-bikes are going to play a prominent role in the transformation of how we move people and goods emission-free through the greater Los Angeles region, especially in dense urban areas," said Matt Petersen, LACI's President and CEO. "We're glad to bring this exciting new transportation technology to residents who suffer from exposure to the Los Angeles region's worst air pollution and lack access to transportation. It's time we brought clean transportation technology to the communities bearing the burden of fossil fuel emissions."

"Residents of the Rancho San Pedro community rely heavily on mass transportation, but most of their essential destinations are within 2-3 miles of home. E-bikes and e-cargo bikes will fill a neglected transportation need that is critically important to underserved residents," said HACLA Chief Strategic Development Officer Jenny Scanlin. "We are proud to host the first e-bike fleet pilot for affordable housing residents, and are excited to collaborate once again with LACI on this exciting innovation in urban transportation."

"Good2Go Bikes" is funded by the California' Air Resources Board's Clean Mobility Options (CMO) Voucher program. It is a statewide public program that empowers under-resourced communities to better understand and overcome mobility obstacles, through vouchers that fund community needs assessments and clean, shared, zero-emission transportation projects.

"Providing zero-emission transportation solutions for historically underserved communities like Rancho San Pedro is a top priority for California," said Sydney Vergis, chief of the California Air Resources Board's Mobile Source Control Division. "It's great to see projects like this one that are designed to truly meet a community's transportation needs. That's the idea behind CARB's statewide Clean Mobility Options program — to meet transportation needs as identified by the people who live there. Congratulations to a great partnership that includes local residents, local and state government, the cleantech incubator and a mobility startup that made it all possible."

"We believe that when more people use bicycles for transportation, streets are safer and communities prosper," said Pedal Movement Co-Founder and CEO John Tully. "Good2Go Bikes is a celebration of collaboration to empower communities with transportation solutions that offer residents greater accessibility to economical transportation, and healthier, more prosperous cities."

"Good2Go Bikes" is a four year LACI pilot that will equip the city's 21-acre housing project with a fleet of sixteen e-bikes and four e-cargo bikes, along with a portable off grid charging hub, provided by partner Pedal Movement, who will also maintain the fleet and offer technical support to resident riders. Participants become members of the program by registering online to confirm they are RSP residents and obtain access codes to use with the custom app developed to support the program. Riders can choose between a "pay as you go" plan for $2 for the first hour and 50 cents for each subsequent hour; or a monthly plan for up to 20 hours per month for $20, plus 50 cents for each additional hour. Once residents have created an account they can use the app to check for availability and reserve an e-bike in advance, or use the app on-site to simply swipe, unlock and ride an e-Bike.

"Good 2 Go Bikes" is LACI's fifth community-based pilot and was deployed upon the conclusion of LACI and HACLA's first community mobility pilot at Rancho San Pedro - a one year EV Car Share program that inspired the EVs for All Act, SB 6662, authorized by Rep. Nannette Barragan. This bill would authorize up to $50 million in annual appropriations from 2022-2031 for a new grant program with the Department of Energy in coordination with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Transportation (DOT). The bill would help public housing authorities and local governments invest in electric vehicles (EV), EV charging stations, community education and outreach, and other services and incentives to provide access to EVs in underserved communities.

The community commemorated the launch of the "Good2Go Bikes" program with ride demonstrations and a community celebration.

The Rancho San Pedro community is adjacent to the Port of Long Beach and is burdened with some of the dirtiest air in Southern California. A recent Los Angeles Times story reported that just last year, diesel particulate increased 42%, nitrogen oxides grew 35% and sulfur oxides rose 38% at the Port

E-bikes provide many unique benefits to users while advancing the goal of making transportation cleaner, safer and more accessible. E-bikes, powered by rechargeable batteries, allow faster travel than conventional bicycles but with less stress and physical impact on riders, especially on hills and inclines. As the name suggests, E-Cargo bikes are designed to enable riders to transport groceries, packages and supplies. The New York Times has dubbed e-bikes "one of the fastest-growing forms of urban transportation."

ABOUT

Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is creating an inclusive green economy for the people of Los Angeles by unlocking innovation by working with startups to accelerate the commercialization of clean technologies, transforming markets through partnerships with policymakers, innovators, and market leaders in transportation, energy, and sustainable cities, and enhancing communities through workforce development, pilots, and other programs. Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP), LACI is recognized as one of the most innovative business incubators in the world by UBI Global. In the past ten years, LACI has helped 375 portfolio companies raise $697 million in funding, generated $323 million in revenue, and created 2,565 jobs throughout the Los Angeles region, with a projected 5-year economic impact of more than $573 million. Learn more at www.laci.org .

CMO is a statewide initiative that provides funding for zero-emission shared mobility options to under-resourced communities in California. CMO is available throughout California to eligible disadvantaged communities, as well as eligible low-income tribal and affordable-housing communities, to increase access to safe, reliable, convenient and affordable transportation options. For eligibility requirements, application information and to contact the technical assistance team, please visit: www.cleanmobilityoptions.org . CMO is part of California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

HACLA

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) was established in 1938 by City of Los Angeles Resolution No. 1241. HACLA is one of the nation's largest and leading public housing authorities, providing the largest supply of quality affordable housing to residents of the City of Los Angeles. HACLA provides affordable housing to over 83,000 households in its Public Housing and Section 8 departments, and offers a range of permanent supportive housing programs for homeless households, including: Project-Based, HUD – Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing, Homeless, Tenant Based Supportive Housing, Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids (HOPWA), Continuum of Care and Moderate Rehabilitation Single Room Occupancy program. For more information, visit www.hacla.org.

Pedal Movement

Pedal Movement believes that when more people use active transportation, communities prosper. It is our mission to make micromobility and emissions-free transportation options accessible to everyone. Pedal Movement exists to create, enrich, and employ local communities with the transformative power of bicycle transportation. In addition to building operational infrastructure for universal bicycle access, promoting cycling events, and hosting group rides and safety clinics, we also support the professionals who keep it all moving. Pedal Movement equips bicycle mechanics with industry-leading job training, great benefits, and a livable wage. We're in the business of changing the way cities move — one revolution at a time. For more information, visit www.pedalmovement.com

Media contact:

John Stoddard

213-393-4219

SOURCE Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator