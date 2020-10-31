New E-Book Aims to Eradicate Most Student Loan Debt While Fighting Hunger Too

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Student Debt Manifesto: How to pay off student loans faster and gain financial freedom, is a new motivational and personal success e-book by up-and-coming LATINA owned publishing company, Green Manifesto Books LLC, that could help with the current student debt crisis.

Surviving the student debt crisis by escaping bad money habits and quickly learning the financial strategies to student debt and financial freedom is what the new e-book which has a 4.5 star rating at Amazon, "The Student Debt Manifesto: How to pay off student loans faster and gain financial freedom" published by LATINA owned company, Green Manifesto Books LLC aims to convey to the millions of people drowning in student debt.

Eric Shoars, from Amazon reviews said, "This book is short, sweet, to the point, and filled with practical gems of information to help those struggling with student debt get it paid off faster."

"The Student Debt Manifesto" e-book teaches the key money moves that people dealing with student loan debt can apply immediately in their lives. It provides tools, tips, and tricks for paying off student loans faster, managing student debt with other debt with real life examples tailored to the readers' financial circumstances, how to plan for retirement, and how to invest and save money. This e-book is for the do it yourself go-getters that do not wait for bailouts; for the ones that get things done. Green Manifesto Books is dedicated to donating 15% of the profits to the Feeding America organization because its focus is to help people secure financial freedom while also giving back at the same time.

The Student Debt Manifesto e-book can be purchased through Green Manifesto Books' website at https://greenmanifestobooks.com/the-student-debt-manifesto. It is also available at Apple, Barnes and Noble and Amazon. You can follow Green Manifesto Books via Instagram @greenmanifestobooks and Twitter @BooksManifesto.

Whitney Hughes, author of "The Student Debt Manifesto: How To Pay Off Student Loans Faster And Gain Financial Freedom", is a Business Analyst and self-taught programmer. She lives in Clifton, NJ.

