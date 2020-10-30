New Eagle Landing Waterfront Community to Start Construction Spring of 2021

PADUCAH, Ky., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M & T Development of Paducah, Kentucky announced plans to build the Premier subdivision on Kentucky Lake. 46 acres have been purchased on the West side of Kentucky Lake near Barkley Canal. Clearing roads and utilities will start immediately, construction is scheduled for Spring 2021. Paying tribute to the Bald Eagle, the development is named Eagle Landing and will feature luxury, waterfront home lots, condos, and commercial space.

James Mitchell of MC Homes - Mitchell Construction, LLC of Paducah, and Don Travis of Travis Construction Company, Inc. of Calvert City are the owners of M & T Development. MC Homes recognized as the #1 custom home builder and remodeler in Paducah, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley on Houzz.com and as a Top Builder by Certified Luxury Builders. Mitchell Construction is a leading design/build firm in the commercial construction arena, Travis Construction Company is a leading commercial/industrial construction company and residential developer.

M & T's development of Eagle Landing is on track to becoming the premier spot for everyone from families to retirees to live and enjoy the beautiful, relaxing shores of Kentucky Lake.

"This sought-after piece of property offers a rare sunset view of the lake and city water, sewer, underground electricity, natural gas, and Fiber Optic high-speed Internet, we will be able to offer many amenities that other developments on Kentucky Lake just can't," says Don Travis, Travis Construction

James Mitchell of MC Homes adds, "Developing this land allows us to continue our expansion into new markets, build strong relationships with the local community and offer homeowners the most value with the best quality for their dollar. Any time I'm in the lake area I meet folks from other states especially Missouri, Illinois, and Tennessee. We want to give them even a reason to permanently call Kentucky home, and Eagle Landing is it."

By embracing the industry's best products and materials, latest technologies, top-notch craftsmanship, and unique design elements, future homeowners within Eagle Landing are promised a 5-Star Experience from beginning to end and an amazing lake community lifestyle.

"The City of Grand Rivers is proud to be a part of the announcement of a new residential development to be located on the shores of Kentucky Lake in The City of Grand Rivers Kentucky. Our community is always striving to be a place to raise families in a small hometown atmosphere and also retire in a place that is as much relaxing as it is friendly. This new development while offering a first-class residential experience will also be offering a new area of commercial development possibilities with front door access to The Land Between The Lakes outdoor recreational area. We welcome the Eagle Landing to our City and look forward to its possibilities." - Tom Moodie Mayor of Grand Rivers Kentucky.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

