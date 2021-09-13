New EarFun Air Pro 2 sets to redefine premium noise-canceling wireless earbuds for under $80

The original Air Pro was praised for its brand-unique implementation of the QuietSmart™ hybrid ANC technology, which delivered effective and consistent results. The new model receives an upgraded QuietSmart™ 2.0 hybrid ANC system that can muzzle undesired sounds up to a quiet 40dB. Each earbud on the Air Pro2 has a pair of feed-forward and feedback microphones that do the job of analyzing incoming sound to determine the appropriate suppression required to keep the listening experience peaceful. Not present on the original model, a Wind Noise Reduction mode makes its debut, embedded in the new hybrid QuietSmart™ 2.0 ANC system. Taming sharp spikes in the wind automatically prevents wind-generated movement or the weather from ruining your favorite track. For fit and finish, EarFun equips the Air Pro 2 with Customizing Ear Tips. These hypoallergenic, medical-grade silicone ear tips help achieve that ergonomic, sound-sealing fit that makes the difference between hearing bass or something flat. More importantly, the ability to achieve individual-shape conformity helps secure noise isolation so the ANC tech can do its job unabated.

10mm Titanium Drivers and 6-Mic ENC Call Performance

The sound performance was impressive on the first-generation Air Pro, but fortunately, EarFun isn't resting on its laurels. The soon-to-be-released flagship is hosting brand new 10mm Titanium Composite Dynamic Drivers. According to EarFun, the sonic focus is to create a true-to-life sound that manages authenticity and tonal balance to genres across the spectrum. Expect big sound with clear, well-separated mids, articulate treble, and spacious but well-defined lows. Call quality also sees an upgrade as the Air Pro 2 gets two more mics with the new Enhanced 6-Microphone Array. The 6-Mic ENC is guided by a Customized Noise Cancellation Algorithm, redesigned to improve the accuracy of what environmental sounds are kept out of the conversation. With the new algorithm and expanded mic setup, excessive noise originating from both the user and their environment is discernibly nullified to keep the user's voice at a comfortable level.

Bluetooth 5.2, Wireless Charging, and Infrared Detection

The Air Pro 2 receives the latest Bluetooth 5.2 protocol using the low-power consumption AIROHA AB1562A chip. This low-power architecture helps achieve 7 hours (6 hours with ANC on) of playtime on a single charge plus an additional 27 hours of playback using the included USB-C charging case. In addition to being wireless charging compatible, the new earbuds offer fast charging with a quick 10 min charge delivering 2 hours of playback. IPX5 certification ensures the technology inside the Air Pro 2 remains protected from sustained water exposure and sweat. When it comes to embedded controls, the new flagship remains just as intuitive and even sharper this time around. In-ear infrared detection technology is snappier, pausing music when earbuds are removed and resuming once placed back with heightened responsiveness. Single-earbud mode returns, giving the listener total flexibility. Volume controls are welcomingly still present, remaining a surprisingly rare feature of the segment.

Pricing and Availability

The EarFun Air Pro 2 is available for purchase through EarFun's Official Website and Amazon now, MSRP $79.99.

For more information, please visit www.myearfun.com.

About EarFun

EarFun was established in 2018 by a collective of experienced industrial designers, acoustic engineers, and music enthusiasts who share the common goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technologies to improve the audio experience. With two CES Innovation Awards honorees and an iF Design Award in 2020, EarFun is the most awarded new audio brand.

