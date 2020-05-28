CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many employees quickly shifting to work-from-home arrangements and many others with concerns about remaining on-site during the COVID-19 pandemic, employers face a range of new questions about the future world of work.

To help employers strategically respond to evolving employee needs and concerns, The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy, has released a new eBook, 12 Tips for Employers to Navigate the Future World of Work.

12 Tips for Employers to Navigate the Future World of Work

"Employee preferences are changing dramatically due to COVID-19 and flexibility is going to be key in responding to that," says David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "One size does not fit all. Some employees will crave working from home, while others will prefer returning on-site now or when re-entry is possible. Employers who can identify the best working situations for their teams now and into the future will be better poised to succeed and win."

According to a recent survey of 841 U.S. employees conducted by The Grossman Group, nearly half of employees currently working from home want to keep that arrangement. If those employees get their wish, the workplace would be transformed. Prior to COVID-19, only 7 percent of U.S. private sector workers had access to a "flexible workplace" benefit, or telework, according to a prominent study of the U.S. Workforce -- the 2019 National Compensation Survey (NCS) from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many of those teleworkers were managers or other white-collar professionals.

Aside from where employees work, employers face a wide range of challenges in managing a workforce full of questions and new needs. The Grossman Group's new eBook is a quick and easy reference guide with insights on employers' most pressing questions, including tips on:

Listening to employees and getting a clear picture of their biggest questions and concerns today

Crafting a specialized response to the needs of on-site employees during a pandemic

Establishing a flexible response to where employees work in the future

Creating a smooth transition for new employees coming on board virtually

Re-setting priorities and goals given the new realities of the economy today

Enhancing your culture to improve how you operate and win

Communicating with impact

Strengthening the employee/employer relationship through trust

And more!

To download a free copy of the eBook, go here: https://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/12-tips-for-employers-to-navigate-the-future-world-of-work-ebook

