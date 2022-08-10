New Edition: Fundamentals of Life & Health Insurance, Agency Library Essential

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announces the launch of a new Life & Health Insurance publication, authored by Tom Faulconer, CFP, CLY, ChFC, CASL, CPCU and Dr. Victor Puleo, CIC, CFP, CCI.

Dr. Victor Puleo is the Davey Chair of Risk Management and Insurance in the Lacy School of Business at Butler University. He earned a Doctorate degree in Risk Management and Insurance at Florida State University and has published in the Journal of Risk Education, Journal of Insurance Issues, Risk Management and Insurance Review, Managerial Finance, and Best's Review. Dr. Puleo is a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), and has a Certificate in Captive Insurance (CCI) certificate. He serves as an Educational Consultant and is a National Faculty Member for the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.

Tom Faulconer graduated from Butler University (1985) and the Indiana University School of Law at Indianapolis (1988). His career began at Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance where he was promoted to Director of Agent Development and then named Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Tom earned the Certified Financial Planner®, Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant, Chartered Advisor for Senior Living, and the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter designations. Tom is a current Risk Management and Insurance faculty member at Butler University.

Co-author Tom Falconer shared:

"Innovative life insurance products like variable life insurance, return of premium term, and indexed annuities create immediate opportunities to provide clients with coverage solutions. This book provides RMI students and insurance producers with an understanding of life insurance plans and concepts to better serve their clients and prospects."

Fundamentals of Life & Health Insurance, Including Advanced Planning Techniques offers a fundamental grasp of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, and disability income. Additionally, it explains how to employ life insurance in complex business scenarios and covers government health insurance programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

Print and digital books are available on The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research website.

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3), provides technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 participants,

