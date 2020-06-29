New electronic mosquito repellent in America

MONTREAL, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today LIFTS (Living It For Total Satisfaction) announced that they are launching their first product in the USA, a chemical & pesticide-free mosquito repellent, the NOMAD. The NOMAD uses a revolutionary technology that upsets a mosquito's olfactory system rendering humans "invisible". The Nomad, at just under 13 ounces, is designed to sit on a tabletop and can be placed anywhere in or around the house where mosquitos are a problem. Thanks to its lithium battery, the NOMAD recharges in three hours and runs for 21 hours before needing to be recharged.

"You may have doubts that the NOMAD can do what it promises", says Luc Deschamps, LIFTS CEO. "Here's what a client had to say, I went out on the gallery and was immediately surrounded by dozens of aggressive mosquitoes. I turned on the NOMAD and was surprised to see that after 2 to 3 minutes they had stopped landing on me and were just flying around, apparently blind to my presence. Within ten minutes the mosquitos were entirely gone. Wow. It works!"

The technology that drives NOMAD originates with French engineer, Didier Parzy, winner of the gold medal at the prestigious Lepine Competition for his BEEWAIR. The BEEWAIR eliminates bacteria, viruses and contaminants in the air including the coronavirus and was tested in world famous laboratories including Virpath, Merieux, Virnext, Intertek and the Pasteur Institute. The NOMAD and the BEEWAIR share the same proprietary technology.

The Pasteur Institute Laboratory tested the NOMAD and reported a 100% success in mosquito bite prevention. LIFT's CEO, Luc Deschamps, was convinced by the ecological approach of the Nomad as he is himself testing a natural product reducing the methane emission from the milking cows at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Labs.

The NOMAD and the BEEWAIR are now available online.

www.lifts.life

SOURCE LIFTS