New emBRAZEN Wines Honor Trailblazing Women of the Past And Celebrate Women Who Are Affecting Change Today

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8364951-embrazen-wines-trailblazing-women-take-up-the-torch/

emBRAZEN is more than just a wine brand. It's a call to arms, encouraging women to reclaim their narratives and rewrite history. emBRAZEN invites the next generation of women to Take Up The Torch and lend their strength to make a lasting impact in the world.

"Women are paving their own paths and taking control of their futures by speaking boldly to ignite progress and change the world," says Patricia Montagno, Vice President of Marketing for Treasury Wine Estates, the parent company of emBRAZEN. "Through our Take Up The Torch program, emBRAZEN recognizes local unsung heroes who deserve support to achieve their community enhancing goals."

Launching on Women's Equality Day (Aug. 26) the Take Up The Torch program draws on the power of community and seeks nominations that share the efforts of local women who are driving change in their communities. The winner of the Take Up The Torch program will be announced on International Women's Day (March 8, 2019) and will receive a $25,000 grant to help further her cause.

Crafted by winemaker Olivia Teutschel, emBRAZEN wines (SRP $15.99) pay tribute to the achievements of Josephine Baker, Nellie Bly and Celia Cruz. The Living Wine Labels app allows each to speak directly:

Josephine Baker , featured on the emBRAZEN Red Blend , urges that " To realize our dreams, we must decide to wake up ." Josephine went from homelessness to international fame, becoming one of the first women of color to command the global entertainment stage. Rather than simply refusing to perform for segregated audiences, she literally raised the "bar" by opening her own café in Paris , where patrons from all walks of life were welcome. During World War II, she served the Allied cause as a spy.

, featured on the , urges that " ." Josephine went from homelessness to international fame, becoming one of the first women of color to command the global entertainment stage. Rather than simply refusing to perform for segregated audiences, she literally raised the "bar" by opening her own café in , where patrons from all walks of life were welcome. During World War II, she served the Allied cause as a spy. Nellie Bly , featured on the emBRAZEN Cabernet Sauvignon, exclaims, " Energy rightly applied and directed will accomplish anything ." Without so much as a college degree, Nellie became a female reporter, shattering norms by refusing to cover "lady-like" topics such as fashion and gardening. Instead, she fueled the fire for female empowerment by writing about the lives of working women, igniting and inspiring the pens of journalists for years to come. She boldly traveled around the world in 72 days, chronicling her escapades.

, featured on the exclaims, " ." Without so much as a college degree, Nellie became a female reporter, shattering norms by refusing to cover "lady-like" topics such as fashion and gardening. Instead, she fueled the fire for female empowerment by writing about the lives of working women, igniting and inspiring the pens of journalists for years to come. She boldly traveled around the world in 72 days, chronicling her escapades. Celia Cruz shares sage advice from the emBRAZEN Chardonnay label, "When opportunity presents itself, grab it. Hold on tight and don't let go." Celia was brazen from birth – deciding against the life as a teacher to chase her dream of becoming a star. Her unrelenting drive led to a career that exploded into 23 best-selling Gold albums, countless accolades, and the most successful career for any Latin artist – male or female -- of the 20th Century.

"It's exciting to share these women's compelling stories through emBRAZEN wines," says winemaker Teutschel. "I hope these wines spark conversation among friends, family, co-workers or even in the wine aisle. I'm proud to have crafted these wines, providing a bold and delicious canvas for their voices to be heard."

The Living Wine Labels app is available through the Apple App and Google Play Stores and animates the emBRAZEN labels via Augmented Reality experiences. Visit www.emBRAZEN.com/TakeUpTheTorch for more information on the Take Up The Torch initiative.

Media Contacts:



Jim Caudill, Treasury Wine Estates jim.caudill@tweglobal.com [707] 299-0796



Jen Mendelsohn, Nike Communications jmendelsohn@nikecomm.com [646] 654-3416

SOURCE emBRAZEN Wines

Related Links

https://www.embrazen.com

