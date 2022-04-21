New Emissions Solution Oxon2 Reduces Fuel Consumption and Emissions for US School Bus Fleet Chesapeake Charter, Maryland.

Oxon2, a breakthrough energy savings and emissions reducing fuel treatment, achieved an average 15.0% diesel fuel savings and significantly reduced particulate matter resulting in 95% fewer DPF cleanings on their fleet of 40 school buses.

HENDERSON, Nev., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FuelMatrix, today announced the continued success of Oxon2 in the diesel school bus fleet at Chesapeake Charter, Inc. The 40 buses continue to demonstrate an average fuel savings of 15.0% over baseline and a 95% reduction in DPF regens while performing under standard operating conditions.

Chesapeake Charter

Test data was collected by Chesapeake Charter via numerous sensors and the CANBUS digital system on each vehicle. In addition, the evaluation included studying the reduction of particulate matter emissions in improving the performance of the vehicles' DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) systems. Noted was a significant reduction of forced regen cycles from, on the average, every 4 hours to every 24 hours.

"I like to think of Chesapeake Charter as an innovator," said Jake Lonergan, President. "Oxon2 is the biggest innovation I have witnessed, and I look forward to enjoying the operating cost reductions and cleaner air the product delivered during our test for many years."

"We are excited to count Chesapeake Charter as a customer," said FuelMatrix President Robert Biddle V, noting the multi-year contract signed. "We are honored to do our part in making Chesapeake the cleanest and most efficient operator in the country, and our message to other fleets is that you can both save money and dramatically reduce harmful diesel emissions to benefit your communities."

About Chesapeake Charter, Inc.

Chesapeake Charter prides itself on delivering reliable service at competitive rates, providing motorcoach and school bus transportation for Baltimore, Annapolis, Ocean City, Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, Arlington, VA, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, PA, York, PA, and everything in between. Learn more at https://chesapeakecharter.net/

About FuelMatrix

FuelMatrix, develops and markets Oxon2, an innovative fuel technology that reduces exhaust pollution and increases the sustainability of a wide range of liquid fuels. Headquartered in Henderson, NV USA, and Brussels, Belgium, FuelMatrix intends to improve the performance of fuel worldwide while helping companies and governments meet tomorrow's Net Zero emissions standards today. Learn more at www.oxon2.com.

