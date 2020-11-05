New Energy Equity Welcomes Jamil White to Its Leadership Team

Jamil White CPA, MBA, has been brought on as Controller of NEE and all its subsidiaries. He previously served as Controller of other high-growth portfolio companies and has a reputation for building strong teams and delivering timely results in fast paced environments. Jamil most recently served as the Senior Director of Accounting and Reporting at Howard University, located in Washington DC. Jamil has over 15 years of experience in various accounting fields including assurance, corporate accounting, financial reporting, tax compliance, and has worked for prestigious organizations such as Ernst &Young (EY), and Washington Gas.

"Jamil joins the New Energy Equity team with an impressive amount of experience within the energy space," says CEO and President of New Energy Equity Matthew Hankey. "Having Jamil in a leadership position on our financial team will ensure NEE's continued financial success."

About New Energy Equity

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, NEE develops and finances solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. NEE has successfully developed over 250MW of solar projects since 2013. The company was ranked as the sixth-largest developer on Solar Power World's "2019 Top Solar Contractors" list and was voted as one of the fastest-growing energy company in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia by Inc. Magazine in 2020.

