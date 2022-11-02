New Energy Vehicle Market Size in China to Grow by USD 370.23 Bn, Global Automotive Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new energy vehicle market in China has been categorized as a part of the global automotive market under the global automobiles and components industry. The parent market, the global automotive market, covers companies engaged in the production of vehicles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles. The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as idealizing concepts and inclusion of advanced features in vehicles, increasing the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and joint ventures (JVs), integrating 3D printing to speed up automobile production, increasing demand for electric vehicles, growing investment in autonomous vehicles, and growing popularity of hybrid automobiles.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled New Energy Vehicle Market in China 2022-2026

The new energy vehicle market size in China is expected to grow by USD 370.23 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

New Energy Vehicle Market in China 2022-2026: Scope

The new energy vehicle market in China report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the application of ultra-capacitors in EV energy storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the new energy vehicle market in China during the next few years. However, FCVs have been removed from the NEV benefits, which might hamper the market growth.

New Energy Vehicle Market in China 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BYD Co. Ltd., Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., China FAW Group Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Corp., Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd., Hezhong New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Kaiwo Automobile Co. Ltd., Li Auto Inc., NIO Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Wuling Motors Holding Ltd., Xiaopeng Inc., Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Zhejiang Leapao Technology Co. Ltd., Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd., and Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

New Energy Vehicle Market in China 2022-2026: Segmentation

Propulsion

Pure EV



PHEV



FCV

Vehicle type

Passenger NEV



Commercial NEV

New Energy Vehicle Market in China 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist new energy vehicle market growth in China during the next five years

Estimation of the new energy vehicle market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the new energy vehicle market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of new energy vehicle market vendors in China

New Energy Vehicle Market Scope in China Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 370.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.85 Regional analysis China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BYD Co. Ltd., Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., China FAW Group Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Corp., Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd., Hezhong New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Kaiwo Automobile Co. Ltd., Li Auto Inc., NIO Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Wuling Motors Holding Ltd., Xiaopeng Inc., Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Zhejiang Leapao Technology Co. Ltd., Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd., and Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Propulsion



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on China : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on China : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Propulsion

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Propulsion - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Propulsion - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Propulsion

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Propulsion



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Propulsion

5.3 Pure EV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Pure EV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Pure EV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Pure EV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pure EV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PHEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on PHEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on PHEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on PHEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PHEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 FCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on FCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on FCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on FCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on FCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Propulsion

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Propulsion ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger NEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Passenger NEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Passenger NEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Passenger NEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Passenger NEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Commercial NEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Commercial NEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Commercial NEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Commercial NEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Commercial NEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 61: Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 BYD Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: BYD Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: BYD Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 65: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: BYD Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Dongfeng Motor Corp.

Exhibit 74: Dongfeng Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Dongfeng Motor Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Dongfeng Motor Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 83: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Yutong Bus Co.Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Yutong Bus Co.Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Yutong Bus Co.Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Yutong Bus Co.Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Exhibit 88: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - Overview



Exhibit 89: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - Key news



Exhibit 91: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - Segment focus

10.12 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 96: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 97: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

