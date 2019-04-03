New England Biolabs® Announces 2019 Passion in Science Awards® Recipients

IPSWICH, Mass., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB®), today announced the winners of its third Passion in Science Awards, which acknowledge scientists for their innovative work that goes above and beyond the boundaries of pure science to make a profound impact on other fields, including the arts, humanitarian service, environmental stewardship, and science mentorship.

On May 1st, 2019, NEB will host 12 award recipients from around the world at its headquarters in Ipswich, MA, where they will receive their awards, share their personal stories of success, and participate in a series of group discussions and creative brainstorming sessions with the NEB community.

"We are honored to recognize our 2019 Passion in Science Awards recipients who are enriching lives in ways that go well beyond the traditional definition of success for a scientist," said Jim Ellard, Chief Executive Officer at NEB. "These men and women truly embody the core values embraced by NEB: passion, humility, creativity and being genuine."

The full list of Passion in Science Awardees is as follows:

Category: Science Mentorship and Advocacy Award™

Sarah McAnulty ( University of Connecticut , Willimantic, CT ): Founder of Skype a Scientist, which connects non-scientists with scientists via personal video chats, enabling students and adults to learn about a scientist's life, work and passions.

Category: Environmental Stewardship Award®

Malali Gowda (TransDisciplinary University, Bangaluru, India ): Established a method to re-forest any barren or rocky land in short period, resulting in an increase in vegetation cover, ground-water and biodiversity.

Category: Humanitarian Duty Award®

Mahmoud Bukar Maina (University of Sussex, England , UK): Founder of the TReND Outreach program and SciComNigera, aimed to enhance public understanding, trust and support for science, and inspiring the next generation of African scientists through outreach activities for school students, teachers, government officials and scientists.

Category: Art and Creativity Award®

William Ward Murta (Theater Bielefeld, Bielefeld, Germany ): Composer of Das Molekül, which tells the story of the discovery of DNA and the race to sequence the human genome through a full-scale work of musical theatre involving six soloists, a chorus and symphony orchestra.

More information on the winners will be available at www.neb.com/passioninscience following the event.

