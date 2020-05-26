New England Biolabs® Pledges $100,000 to the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Mass General Hospital

IPSWICH, Mass., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) has announced its pledge of $100,000 to the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Mass General Hospital (MGH). The funds will be used to support the search for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19.

"A strength we have against COVID-19 is the diversity in the way we are thinking about combating and beating it. Researchers, industry partnerships, charitable partnerships and more are working practically non-stop to find a vaccine," said Mark Poznansky, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the VIC at MGH. "I am deeply appreciative of New England Biolabs' philanthropic support, which will be instrumental to our COVID-19 clinical research efforts."

The VIC at MGH was founded in 2008 to accelerate the translation of laboratory discoveries into new, safe, broadly applicable cost-effective vaccines and therapies to prevent and cure various forms of infectious diseases, including the novel coronavirus.

"The VIC at MGH is doing important research, which we hope will eventually contribute to slowing the spread of SARS-CoV-2," said Jim Ellard, CEO of NEB. "We are proud to support their work, and are more than willing to do whatever we can during these unprecedented times."

NEB provides reagents and technical support to researchers around the world who are working to develop new diagnostic tools and vaccines for the COVID-19 virus. To learn more about NEB's efforts to support COVID-19 research, visit www.neb.com/covid19.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and seven subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

NEB® and NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

SOURCE New England Biolabs

Related Links

http://www.neb.com

