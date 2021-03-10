New England Broadband, Inc and Stephen E Davis Announce a New Weekly Podcast and Youtube Video Show

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Broadband, Inc ([email protected]), a former cable system operator, content provider, and distributor, announced it launched "The Show About Stuff... The Stephen Davis Show", a weekly Zoom podcast/YouTube video show, on Feb. 19, 2021. Stephen E. Davis (www.stephenedavis.com), the host, is the former President/CEO of Black Education Network, a cable television and executive producer/writer/host of Illuminations, executive producer of Healthful Solutions, Inside the Congressional Black Caucus, Wall Street 101 and many other television programs, and executive producer of Black Politics with Chris Owens Radio Show on Air America. A new episode will be released every Friday. Mr. Davis is the producer, writer and host.

Mr. Davis says, "It is a fun, insightful conversation with people who have had a long history of struggles and success in music, arts, healthcare, politics, and life itself! It is about telling the stories of family history. It is looking back on that history for a peek into what the future might be."

Contact www.theshowstuff.com to learn more about the podcast/YouTube video show. Subscribe on a podcast platform to listen when going to and from work and on YouTube to see it on video. It's free to subscribe on both.

The first episode featured legendary Broadway producer/director Woodie King, founder/producer of the New Federal Theater in New York for 50 years, along with director/writer Ted Lange, who played "Issac" on the television series Loveboat, and Tony-nominated veteran actress Starletta Du Pois, who has been in over 50 films, many television programs and plays. The audio presentation of the show is presently on the following podcast platforms:

The video show is being distributed on the YouTube Video platform via the Stephen Edward Davis Jr Channel.

The YouTube link to the first show:

https://youtu.be/LVkP85rvj-w.

