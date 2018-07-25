New England Patriots is Priciest NFL Team for Tickets Plus Hotel Stay, According to Survey

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the New England Patriots have to spend the most money among all NFL fans to attend a home game, according to a survey conducted by Cheaphotels.org. The survey compared each team's ticket prices and costs of local accommodations.

The first five home games of each team were analyzed for the average rate two people must spend for the two cheapest available tickets (for side-by-side seats, excluding upper-level seats) and two nights in the cheapest available double room at a 3-star or higher hotel located in the nearest city center.

To attend a New England Patriots game, two people will spend on average $1,371. The two tickets cost an average of $804, while a hotel room in Boston is an average of $567 for two nights.

In second place, Green Bay Packers fans have it a little more affordable, with an average cost of $1,337. The cost of lodging in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is by far the highest among all NFL home cities.

The Philadelphia Eagles round out the top three, at an average cost of $1,001 to attend a home game.

Please note the established rates are averages, as ticket and hotel rates fluctuate depending on the opposing team and the game date. For example, the Tennessee Titans' home game against the Philadelphia Eagles costs two people roughly $1,500, while other Titans' games would cost less than $600 for the same seats and accommodations.

The Buffalo Bills offer the most affordable home game experience. The cost is on average below $500 for two tickets and lodging.

The following table shows the 10 most-expensive teams for home game attendance cost. The rates indicated include the average price for two tickets as well as two nights in a double room at a 3-star or above hotel.

1. New England Patriots $1,371 (Tickets: $804/Hotel: $567)

2. Green Bay Packer $1,337 ($510/$827)

3. Philadelphia Eagles $1,001 ($612/$389)

4. Seattle Seahawks $976 ($594/ $382)

5. Carolina Panthers $895 ($548/$347)

6. Tennessee Titans $873 ($387/$476)

7. Minnesota Vikings $786 ($374/$412)

8. Chicago Bears $773 ($389/$384)

9. Dallas Cowboys $771 ($454/ $317)

10. Atlanta Falcons $741 ($387/$354)

For the full results of the survey, go to https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/nfl2018.html

