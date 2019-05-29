New England Realty Associates Announces Second-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

ALLSTON, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, 2019, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of June 14, 2019. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership