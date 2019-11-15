New England's First Youth Esports Training Center Opens Dec. 15th

HANOVER, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14th, Uptime Esports will open its doors to the public in Hanover, offering New England's first state-of-the-art esports training facility, which will also be home to the largest youth esports arena in the Northeast. With outstanding equipment, professional coaches, youth club teams, and exciting any-age tournaments, Uptime Esports is the first of its kind, and is ready to redefine gaming not just in New England, but as a world-class organization.

Uptime Esports co-founders Sean Quinn and Tim Schneider saw the need for a training facility that didn't just offer top-of-the-line gaming resources — although it certainly boasts those — but also offers players a way to build a healthy balance around gaming.

"My first thought was, these are just kids playing video games, is it really a sport?" says Quinn. "But then, as I started to open my eyes to it, the more I realized how beneficial it really is. We wanted to create a place that used their passion for video gaming in a way that would allow them to be on a team, to make friends, to compete for college scholarships."

There are several aspects of Uptime that help it stand out among global gaming centers:

Club Teams: Uptime United is our club team for players 6-18. Teams compete during the Winter, Spring, and Fall season. During the season they have regular practices with pro coaching, strategy sessions, post-game analysis, and weekly matches in our arena. This approach has proven beneficial in any team-based sport, and esports is no exception. Each practice also has time for an "AFK" (Away From Keyboard) lesson which we teach on our indoor field turf. Players learn about fitness, nutrition, stretching, and various mental acuity exercises. At Uptime, we have an incredible amount of fun, but we also appreciate that our players are athletes who want to progress toward the highest levels they can reach, which requires a holistic approach.

Core Values: Uptime United is built on our core values of game-life balance, positivity, respect, and teamwork. These are part of everything we do, and they are what allows Uptime to operate with integrity and enthusiasm.

Fitness, Nutrition, and Mindfulness: Although our coaches can lead players to be their best when it comes to gaming, that doesn't mean spending every moment in front of a screen. Uptime recognizes the need for a healthy mix of proper nutrition, ample fitness opportunities, and mindful practices. Players, coaches, and officials promote and embrace a positive gaming environment, leading to greater creativity and social benefits.

Top-of-the-Line Technology: Each of the Uptime Esports PC's are custom built for professional gaming performance with 9th generation Intel i7 processor, NVIDIA GTX 2070 graphics cards, 240 Hz monitor, Logitech G-Pro mechanical keyboard with a G-Pro wired mouse, HyperX Cloud II headset, Zowie Camade mouse bungee, custom Uptime Esports 36x18 mouse pad, DxRacer Gaming chair.

Professional Coaching: Our coaches bring a combination of playing experience and coaching that is unmatched in esports today. Our coaches have vast professional and collegiate playing experience, from competing in professional tournaments all over the world for glory, honor, and prize money to competing in the top college conferences in America for scholarships. Our coaches have the playing experience required to empower Uptime United players with the qualities they need to be successful esport athletes. All our coaches are STEM certified educational instructors.

"Our idea is that our youth club teams pull the kids out of their houses, brings them together with the latest technology, and puts them on an even playing field; they get to be on a team, compete like they would in any other sport; all while incorporating our core values, AFK time, and making things really fun for the players," says Schneider. "We are not just building better gamers we're trying to build better people."

