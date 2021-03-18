WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today. This episode is a recording of the virtual book launch event for the Association's newly released publication, "James Hoban: Designer and Builder of the White House," which explores the life and legacy of Hoban.

Watch the virtual book launch event here.

In this episode, Stewart D. McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association interviews Dr. Christopher Moran, Chairman of Co-operation Ireland; Merlo Kelly, a Design Fellow in the School of Architecture, University College Dublin and Conservation Architect; and Andrew McCarthy, independent historian and scholar of architectural history. Moran, Kelly and McCarthy are contributors to James Hoban: Designer and Builder of the White House .

In this episode the guests discuss Hoban winning a competition for the design of the White House and beginning work at the site by 1792. President George Washington placed all carpentry, stonemasonry, and brickwork for the White House under his supervision. The resulting structure, accomplished in time for President John Adams to take residence in November 1800, fulfilled Washington's vision and is today one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.

For more information on the NEW publication James Hoban: Designer and Builder of the White House, visit whitehousehistory.org .

For more information or if you are interested in covering as a member of the press, please contact [email protected] .

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher. To hear the full episode, visit The1600Sessions.org .

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

SOURCE White House Historical Association