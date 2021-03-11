New Episode of the 1600 Sessions: "The First White House Guidebook: Mrs. Kennedy, National Geographic, and the White House Historical Association"

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association has released the latest episode of its podcast, the 1600 Sessions: The First White House Guidebook: Mrs. Kennedy, National Geographic, and the White House Historical Association. In this episode, host and Association President Stewart McLaurin speaks with National Geographic Society's Senior Director of Library and Archives, Renee Braden, who shares an oral history recorded with Bob Breeden, who was instrumental in the creation of the first White House Guidebook. The first Guidebook was published in 1962 as collaboration between First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, the new White House Historical Association, and the National Geographic Society.

"Mrs. Kennedy knew exactly what she wanted the White House guidebook to be. The impact of this particular project was really big at the National Geographic," Braden explained.

In speaking about photography for the Guidebook, Branden said, "Mrs. Kennedy insisted that she wanted the entire White House in the shot, not just an angle. So there was George Mobley, a wildlife photographer, who had been all over the world, was sent down to the White House. They had to use a fire ladder on a fire truck to get the right height and distance."

Listen to the podcast here. Watch the podcast video here.

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

