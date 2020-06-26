New Episode of The 1600 Sessions "White House Fellows"

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association has released the June episode of The 1600 Sessions podcast, "White House Fellows," which explores the program started by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964 for leadership and public service. In this episode, Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews Elizabeth Pinkerton, Director of the President's Commission on White House Fellows, Stephanie Ferguson, President of the White House Fellows Alumni Association, and Andy Ku, White House Fellows Alumnus.

"The White House Fellowships program [was designed to] bring in young talented Americans to serve along with senior White House officials and cabinet secretaries and department leads," Pinkerton commented.

Selected participants of the White House Fellows program typically spend a year working as a full-time, paid Fellow to senior White House staff, cabinet secretaries and other top-ranking government officials.

The group discuss how to apply for the program and the real-world experiences alumni gain. They also mention several notable alumni of the White House Fellows program including Colin Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State; Elaine Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation; Henry Cisneros, businessman and former Mayor of San Antonio; and Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon, media reporter and Medical Correspondent for CNN.

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. To hear the full episode, visit The1600Sessions.org.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

