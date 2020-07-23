New Episode of The 1600 Sessions: Women's Suffrage and the White House

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association has released the July episode of The 1600 Sessions podcast, "Women's Suffrage and the White House." This episode features the Senior Vice President and Director of the David M. Rubenstein Center, Colleen Shogan, and journalists Elaine Weiss and Rebecca Roberts for a discussion on the women's suffrage movement and its interactions with the White House.

Rebecca Roberts said, "The 1913 suffrage parade was the first march on Washington. It was the first time that a civil rights issue had been taken to the court or to federal power."

"You see a procession of suffragists writing to the presidents or trying to visit the presidents or ambushing the presidents when they could find them in public and confronting them with the idea of – 'will you support women being able to vote?'" noted Elaine Weiss.

Colleen Shogan commented, "Alice Paul understood the importance in politics of spectacle, she felt like the more attention she drew to the cause, ultimately the better success they would have. Because she truly felt that most Americans would be sympathetic to women having the right to vote, especially as time progressed."

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. To hear the full episode, visit The1600Sessions.org.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

