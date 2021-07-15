New Episode of the "Keys to Financial Inclusion" Podcast Series Features Governor Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve Board

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development (CDICD), managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), released a podcast featuring Governor Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve Board, as part of its Keys to Financial Inclusion podcast series. The podcast series includes interviews with leading voices in the disability, community development and financial communities who share their insights on what inclusive community development means and how to respond to the needs of low- and moderate-income (LMI) populations, including people with disabilities.

"Governor Brainard's insights and comments about inclusive community development, and the importance of banks providing products and services that are accessible to all members of their communities, including people with disabilities, is a compelling listen," said Michael Roush, Director, Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development. "As federal regulators look to reset a modernized view of CRA rules, Governor Brainard's comments affirm clearly the responsibilities of banks to address the economic challenges of LMI individuals with disabilities through expanded investment, lending and responsive services."

Dr. Brainard took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on June 16, 2014, where she serves as Chair of the Committees on Board Affairs, Financial Stability, Payments, Clearing and Settlement and Reserve Bank Affairs. Prior to her appointment to the Board, Dr. Brainard served as Undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury and Counselor to the Secretary of the Treasury. Previously, Dr. Brainard was Vice President and the Founding Director of the Global Economy and Development Program at the Brookings Institution. She served as the Deputy National Economic Adviser and Deputy Assistant to the President and Sherpa from 1998 to 2000. Brainard was Assistant and Associate Professor of Applied Economics at the MIT's Sloan School of Management.

The second season of Keys to Financial Inclusion launched on May 20, 2021. A new podcast will be released each month for the next six consecutive months, concluding on October 15, 2021. Podcast guests include, in order of appearance:

May 20 - Rodney Hood , Board Member and Former Chairman, National Credit Union

- , Board Member and Former Chairman, National Credit Union June 17 – Rebecca Cokley , Disability Rights Program Officer, Office of the President, Ford Foundation

– , Disability Rights Program Officer, Office of the President, Ford Foundation July 15 – Lael Brainard , Governor, Federal Reserve Board

– , Governor, Federal Reserve Board August 19 – Marjorie Baldwin , Author and Professor, Arizona State University

– , Author and Professor, September 16 – Karen Tamley, President and CEO, Access Living

– Karen Tamley, President and CEO, Access Living October 15 – Aimee Wehmeier , President, Paraquad

To listen to Governor Brainard's podcast, visit the Keys to Financial Inclusion podcast page or on platforms Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

The Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development works to improve the financial health and well-being of low- and moderate-income individuals with disabilities and their families by increasing awareness and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Launched in 2019, the Center is focused on the importance of inclusive community development activities. These include improving how the financial, community development and disability communities can work more closely together to respond to current financial and economic challenges and bringing attention to positive examples of CRA investment, lending and service that support financial resilience for LMI people with disabilities and their families. In the next year, the Center's work will remain focused on improving the financial health and well-being of LMI individuals with disabilities and their families by increasing awareness and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the CRA.

National Disability Institute is the first and only national organization exclusively focused on the financial health and wellness of people with disabilities and their families. With an emphasis on poverty reduction, financial capability and financial inclusion, NDI continues to build extensive relationships between the disability and financial communities to focus on systems change.

The Keys to Financial Inclusion podcast series was developed for the CDICD by Workforce180.

To receive updates for the podcast series and other CDICD news, use the sign-up form.

About the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development

The Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development (CDICD), managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), is working to build the awareness that people with disabilities are a part of all communities and advocating to ensure that the needs of the disability community are included in community development activities. These activities may include enhancing affordable housing, creating workforce development opportunities and building the financial knowledge of low- and moderate-income individuals with disabilities and their families. To learn more about the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development and its work, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org/disability-inclusive-community-development/ .

About National Disability Institute

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE National Disability Institute

Related Links

https://www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org

