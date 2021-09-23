New Episode: The 1600 Sessions Podcast "U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association (WHHA) released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today, "U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps." In this episode, Stewart D. McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association, speaks with SGM J. Mark Reilly, Senior Enlisted Band Leader, and SGM Billy White, Operations Sergeant Major, about the history and global work of the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

The White House is a ceremonial stage upon which our nation welcomes the most important visitors, including foreign heads of state. These State Visits often begin with an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, and the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps is a staple of those ceremonies.

"When I came to the Old Guard…I found a purpose for the Fife and Drum Corps that I didn't understand existed before. The opportunity to travel the country, to travel abroad and represent our country, has been the honor of a lifetime," says SGM(R) Billy White.

