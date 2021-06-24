New Epson BrightLink GoBoard Brings Advanced Connection and Collaboration to Classrooms as Breakthrough Software Solution

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced a breakthrough software solution for enhanced lesson plans and student engagement – the BrightLink® GoBoard™ Wireless Collaboration and Integrated Whiteboard Solution. As a dynamic whiteboard solution, BrightLink GoBoard is equipped with a suite of collaborative features and included AirServer technology, allowing both students and teachers to share, annotate and stream mirrored content in real time. At the ISTELive 21 virtual event next week, Epson's product manager Tom Piche will discuss the BrightLink GoBoard solution in more detail during Epson's Solutions Snapshot sessions on June 27 and June 30.

"BrightLink GoBoard is a powerful solution that transforms classroom whiteboards into creative canvases for students and teachers," said Piche. "Epson's BrightLink solutions aim to empower teachers with engaging and interactive tools, and BrightLink GoBoard adds another layer of collaboration to inspire, captivate and encourage student participation from anywhere in the room."

BrightLink GoBoard is a full featured collaborative software solution that offers seamless integration with current BrightLink interactive display setups. The downloadable solution is simple and intuitive, allowing students and teachers to share content from Chromebook™, Windows®, iOS®, and Android™ devices. Created with convenience and student participation in mind, BrightLink GoBoard also works alongside popular video communication tools, such as Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, so students at home can easily follow along.2

For even greater flexibility and convenience, the included Teacher Console allows teachers to seamlessly connect to any BrightLink GoBoard hub. Once connected, teachers can create, save and share lesson plans and other content from their PC and accept files from students on their devices in the classroom. Additionally, with a built-in web browser that includes video and image search, teachers can easily find, drag and drop captivating videos or images from the web onto the whiteboard to help engage students and elevate lesson plans.

BrightLink GoBoard is an ideal solution for delivering captivating lesson plans while sharing and saving presentation materials on the go. Additional features include:

Full suite of interactive tools for educators – Feature-packed whiteboard allows the entire class to connect, draw, open, and share native PC files such as Microsoft ® Office documents, PDFs, photos, videos, audio, and SMART Notebook ® files

– Feature-packed whiteboard allows the entire class to connect, draw, open, and share native PC files such as Microsoft Office documents, PDFs, photos, videos, audio, and SMART Notebook files Designed for collaboration – Wirelessly connect and display mirrored content in real time from Windows, Chromebooks, iOS, and Android devices

– Wirelessly connect and display mirrored content in real time from Windows, Chromebooks, iOS, and Android devices Easy installation and management of classrooms and lesson plans – The BrightLink GoBoard Teachers Console can be used on up to four PCs

– The BrightLink GoBoard Teachers Console can be used on up to four PCs Create eye-catching lessons on the fly – Powerful web-based tools, including built-in browser, video and image search, handwriting recognition, as well as voice to text tools

– Powerful web-based tools, including built-in browser, video and image search, handwriting recognition, as well as voice to text tools Share to anywhere – Integration with Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams makes it easy for students to follow lessons from remote locations

– Integration with Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams makes it easy for students to follow lessons from remote locations Connect and simultaneously share whiteboard – Up to 35 connected student devices can be connected in a classroom

– Up to 35 connected student devices can be connected in a classroom Enjoy safe and convenient cloud-based file storage – Seamless integration with Office 365, OneDrive ™ , Google Drive ™ and Dropbox ®

– Seamless integration with Office 365, OneDrive , Google Drive and Dropbox Select the right subscription for your needs – One- and three-year subscriptions available

– One- and three-year subscriptions available Try software for free – 30-day free trial available from Epson.com

Product Availability

BrightLink GoBoard will be available end of July 2021 and can be purchased through Epson-authorized AV resellers. Pricing for BrightLink GoBoard will be $119 for a 1-year license and $319 for a 3-year license through the Epson Brighter Futures® program. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/goboard.

Epson's Brighter Futures program is a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories. Under the CARES Act, Epson education products and solutions qualify for funding included in the package's K-12 relief fund,3 making them a smart and affordable choice for hybrid classrooms.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection™ App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.

3 www.future-ed.org/what-congressional-covid-funding-means-for-k-12-schools.

