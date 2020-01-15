New Epson PowerLite Projectors Captivate the Classroom with Big, Bright, Immersive and Affordable Displays

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (FETC, Epson Booth #2507) -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today expanded its impressive classroom projector lineup with seven new PowerLite® projectors built specifically for the K-12 education environment to increase student engagement and collaboration. The PowerLite E20, X49 and W49 are powerful, budget-friendly classroom projectors; the PowerLite 118, 119W, 982W, and 992F are networkable classroom projectors with premium connectivity and audio. The PowerLite 992F also comes equipped with Miracast® and built-in wireless with enterprise-level security for enhanced connectivity and flexibility. Epson's new PowerLite projectors will be on display at FETC 2020 in Miami, Fla. from Jan. 15-17, 2020 at Epson's booth, #2507.

"We standardized on Epson projectors because of the quality of their images, affordability, and incredible customer service," stated Danny Warren, director Technology, Print Shop, Central Stores, Des Moines Public Schools. "We are continually impressed by Epson's ability to design projectors that meet the evolving needs of classrooms."

The new PowerLite projectors are designed to meet the specific needs of today's educators and students, and offer convenient and affordable classroom solutions with advanced connectivity, high brightness and long lamp life for less maintenance. Merging diverse wired and wireless options with Epson's 3LCD technology and up to 4,200 lumens of equal color and white brightness,2 the PowerLite projectors deliver big, bright images for easy-to-read presentations and offer multi-device tools that enable students to engage in collaborative learning environments. They also allow educators to simultaneously display content from up to four devices with the Epson iProjection™3 wireless display solution with a built-in moderator function. Plus, with Miracast technology the PowerLite 992F allows educators to easily connect with a laptop, tablet or smartphone and mirror Full HD content including movies, videos, photos and music – all without a single cable.

"In today's tech-forward world, it is imperative that classrooms are equipped with the right tools to captivate students and encourage engagement," said Veronika Knight, product manager, Projectors, Epson America, Inc. "We go into classrooms to garner feedback and insight from educators and keep this in mind when designing new classroom presentation tools. Understanding the need for enhanced innovation, we aim to provide teachers with flexible, low-maintenance and high-quality display solutions that meet their presentation needs and encourage student involvement."

The new PowerLite projectors come equipped with flexible display capabilities and allow teachers to utilize wall space while the projector is not in use, unlike permanent flat panel options. Additional features include:

About Epson Education Products

Designed with educator input, Epson's advanced presentation display and projector technologies make bright, collaborative learning environments a reality. Compatible with a wide range of devices and widely-used software, Epson presentation displays make it easy for teachers to share content to engage students, no matter where they sit in the classroom. Epson's unmatched technology, service and support ensure educators are confident that vivid, bright images and multimedia are available in the classroom every day.

As a leader in innovation and partnership, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for a total of three years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

Availability

The PowerLite E20 will be available in April 2020; the PowerLite X49, W49, 118, 119W and 982W will be available in June 2020; the PowerLite 992F will be available in July 2020. All projectors will be available through national resellers, pro audio/visual dealers, mail order, distribution, Epson.com, and the Brighter Futures program. Epson PowerLite projectors come with a two-year limited warranty (three years for Brighter Futures customers) that includes two elite technical support services – Epson PrivateLine® phone support with direct access to an expedited support telephone line, and a Road Service replacement program that includes product exchange in one business day with paid shipping. For additional information, please visit www.epson.com/projectors-education.

Additional Product Details and Availability

Product Color & White

Brightness Miracast Resolution Availability PowerLite E20 3,400 lumens No XGA April 2020 PowerLite X49 3,600 lumens No XGA June 2020 PowerLite W49 3,800 lumens No WXGA June 2020 PowerLite 118 3,800 lumens No XGA June 2020 PowerLite 119W 4,000 lumens No WXGA June 2020 PowerLite 982W 4,200 lumens No WXGA June 2020 PowerLite 992F 4,000 lumens Yes WUXGA July 2020

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

