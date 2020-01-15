New Era Cap Celebrates A Century Of Authenticity In Sports And Culture

"As the fourth-generation owner, it's a great honor to celebrate 100 years of New Era Cap and the legacy started by my great grandfather Ehrhardt Koch. With humble beginnings in Buffalo, NY, where we still proudly call home to our global headquarters, the company has evolved from a small headwear company into a premier international lifestyle brand that includes apparel and accessories," said Chris Koch, President and CEO of New Era Cap . "We are extremely proud of our heritage and excited about the momentum we have as we embark on our next 100 years."

In honor of the anniversary, New Era will launch special collections featuring new designs, product collaborations and re-issues of classic caps and apparel throughout the year. The collections will also celebrate the future of New Era through global partnerships with legendary fashion brands Helmut Lang, Yohji Yamamoto, Levi's and Havaianas; visual artist Daniel Arsham; contemporary furniture brand Modernica; watch brand Casio G-SHOCK; and the brand's first-ever circular economy product with Pentatonic.

As part of the centennial year, New Era will also partner with the Buffalo History Museum to present the first comprehensive exhibit for the brand. Opening in Buffalo, NY late Fall 2020, the exhibit will feature never-before-seen artifacts from the brand's archives - showcasing over 150 pieces from its 100-year history tracing back to the first Gatsby-style hat to the first baseball hat worn on the field to the first international apparel collection.

In 2020, New Era Cap Co., Inc. celebrates its centennial as the most iconic headwear company in the world. The brand's 100-year legacy is steeped in sports heritage and pop culture through partnerships and collections with some of the top leagues, athletes, designers, artists, and icons around the globe. The brand continues to innovate and keep pace with trends to deliver headwear, apparel, and accessories as unique and inspiring as the individuals who wear them. New Era Cap encourages people to truly express their personal style and individuality through its products. The fourth generation, family-owned company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY and is marketed and distributed in over 125 countries through its affiliate offices in London, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Cologne, Shanghai, Barcelona, Seoul, Melbourne, Toronto, and Bologna. For more information, visit www.neweracap.com.

