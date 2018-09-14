New Era Cap Launches Second Annual Hispanic Heritage Collection To Honor Hispanic Heritage Month

"We had such an amazing response from our partners and their fans last year that it was a natural progression to expand to new colleges, cities and additional talented artists," said Ben Emmons, vice president of marketing at Learfield Licensing Partners. "This program isn't simply about growing royalties, but rather growing our partners' brands and building upon the connection to their diverse student bodies and fans while also strengthening relationships with local communities."

In developing the line, each artist had complete creative independence with artwork, construction and fabrics. Miami-based ABSTRK'S swim trunk inspired hats, Los Otros' reflective ink hats for nighttime mural bicyclists and Federico's "modern-day cowboy hat" are examples of the artist-inspired line.

Retail marketing and activations are planned throughout the month to highlight the unique collection and involve the community. Recent events for the Hispanic Heritage Collection:

Launch party at SprATX in Austin, TX with artist Federico Archuleta - video

Mural installation outside the University of Houston's stadium with artists Daniel Anguilu and Nacho during the football game against Arizona on 9/8/18 - video

New artists joining 2018's Hispanic Heritage Collection:

ABSTRK - a Cuban American and Miami native known for his graffiti and traditional fine art work. ABSTRK's work consists of forms pulled from outlines and letter structure as well as traditional fine art.

Federico Archuleta – raised in the border town of El Paso and now residing in Austin, TX, his work is influenced by cultures from both sides of the border and aptly described as graffiti western.

Ignacio Sanchez "Nacho" – from Houston, TX, Nacho's artwork expands across walls and other mediums.

Returning from last year's acclaimed collection will be Mister Cartoon, David Flores, Los Otros and Daniel Anguilu. To learn more about the artists with videos and to view the full line, visit http://bit.ly/HH_artists.

The collection will be available at Fanatics, Follett, Barnes & Noble, LIDS, Academy, respective on-campus bookstores, mistercartoon.com, SprATX, and other niche retailers.

Schools participating in Hispanic Heritage Collection

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Irvine

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, San Bernardino

Florida Atlantic University

University of Houston

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of New Mexico

Nova Southeastern University

Sam Houston State University

San Diego State University

San Francisco State University

San Jose State University

Texas State University

University of Southern California

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Texas, Austin

University of Texas at El Paso

University of Texas, Rio Grande

University of Texas at San Antonio

About Learfield Licensing Partners

Learfield Licensing Partners is a world-class licensing firm whose services and success align perfectly with Learfield's history, strength and reputation. With industry-leading technology and a dynamic team of licensing and branding experts, we provide best practices and strategies to properly protect and promote our clients' brands, and build partnerships that help our clients succeed, with resources and strategies for growth from Learfield.

Learfield, which has a deep presence in the college athletics landscape, manages the multimedia and sponsorship rights for more than 125 collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas, and supports athletic departments at all competitive levels as title sponsor of the Learfield Directors' Cup. For more than four decades, Learfield has connected brands to the excitement, passion, tradition, fun and fans of college sports and now leverages multiple platforms and partnerships through distinct offerings through its affiliated companies.

About New Era Cap

New Era Cap Co., Inc. is an international lifestyle brand with an authentic sports heritage that dates back over 90 years. Best known for being the official on-field cap for Major League Baseball and the National Football League, New Era Cap is the brand of choice not only for its headwear collection, but also for its accessories and apparel lines for men, women and youth. The brand is worn as a symbol of self-expression by athletes, artists and some of the most interesting people around the globe. New Era Cap encourages people to truly express their personal style and individuality through its products. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY and operates facilities in Canada, Europe, Brazil, Japan, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.neweracap.com.

