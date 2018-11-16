New Era of Mobile Lifestyle: GAC Motor Showcasing Core Technologies at Auto Guangzhou 2018

"We are proud to bring our entire roster of vehicles, especially the GM6, our second minivan product, to Auto Guangzhou 2018. The GM6, with its original craftsmanship, is specifically engineered for families and features a cutting-edge design that exudes deep sentimental values. The four main key features of the GM6 – sharp exterior, spacious cabin, smart Qiyun AI mobility solution and guaranteed safety – will satisfy the needs of middle-class families," said Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor.

The mid- to high-end model features 1.5L and 1.3T engines, coupled with a five-speed manual or an Aisin six-speed automotive transmission. With top-notch active and passive safety assurance technologies as well as a no-boundary seating design, the GM6 is a modern and practical vehicle that plays to GAC Motor's strengths.

GAC Motor is also unveiling its new "2+X" small-space concept series at the Show, which is composed of three models: 2U for independent women, 2US for couples and 2ALL, an electric public sharing model designed for a low-carbon lifestyle.

"The '2+X' series is a cutting-edge concept for urban travelling that utilizes the very latest advancements in the automotive industry associated with the development of smart, networked, electric vehicles. The 2+X, not only presents our ideas of self-developed, purely electric platforms and application modularization, but also our desire to provide smart premium automobiles with differentiated designs to meet various travel demands," said Zhang Fan, Vice President of GAC Motor's R&D Center.

Driven Innovation

GAC Motor emphasizes technological innovation as the foundation of the brand's continued growth. It is demonstrating its latest achievements in smart technologies, such as an all-new version of Little Chi, a natural speech interactive system, self-driving technology, and a much more advanced adaptive vehicle dynamic control solution at the Show.

A socially responsible enterprise, GAC Motor is committed to a sustainable development strategy and to engineering reliable, environmentally-friendly vehicles. Its latest 2.0TM engine, being revealed at the Show, has a thermal efficiency of 38.1% and power density of 70 kw/l, which is certified by the German powertrain and vehicle engineering company FEV as having the lowest fuel consumption in the world.

The Legend Continues

As Yu Jun, the president of GAC Motor said in his speech that in the future ten years GAC Motor will keep striving towards building a world-class brand and a global company and constantly improve the progress of internationalization. At present, GAC Motor has established a global sales and service network in 16 countries, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, East Europe, Africa and America, and set up R&D centers in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and Detroit. By the end of the year, GAC Motor also plans to set up a sales company in North America. GAC Motor pays unremitting efforts to its enduring legend on the great journey of persistence in the world.

This year, GAC Motor took part in Moscow Auto Show for the first time and established its first overseas branch - GAC Motor Russia Co., LTD. All these actions attracted numerous Russian media and suppliers to visit the GAC Motor booth at the Show.

A reporter from Kommersant, Aleksandr Kataev is one of Russian media reporters who visited the Show. He said, "We visited the GAC R&D center after the press conference of the Show and got to see the full image of GAC Motor's effort on designing and developing new models, as well as maintaining high quality vehicle production. Design and quality, these two points are exactly what consumers in Russian care about most. We believe that GAC Motor will win the Russian market with all its models. "

"GAC Motor is positively adapting to new market trends to meet customers' needs. Our goal is to provide a better and more pleasant mobile lifestyle to customers around the world by leveraging our expertise in technology, quality and services," said Yu.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group, which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium-quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D) and manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

