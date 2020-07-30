New Evolution of Aristocrat Technologies' Dragon Link™ to make World Premiere at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

"We're excited to partner with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa to debut this progression of Dragon Link," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics. "At Aristocrat, we continue to invest in the games that our players know and love to provide new gaming experiences they'll enjoy."

Now offering mid and high denomination sets ranging from $0.10 to $25, this high volatility version of Dragon Link will also offer players a larger linked or standalone jackpot ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.

"We're thrilled to be the first to bring this variety of Dragon Link to our casino floor," said Jonathan Marcus, vice president of marketing for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. "We continue to bring new gaming options for our players to maximize their experience on our floor."

Dragon Link is available at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Tampa & Casino now.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

ABOUT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO TAMPA

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is the premier entertainment destination of Central Florida. Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the property is one of the most successful and largest casinos in the world. Located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa, the casino features high stakes table games, thousands of the hottest slot machines as well as a new smoke free slots area offering more than 850 popular games. Additionally, there is a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables and an art deco-inspired Mezzanine Level Casino with more than 500 premium and high limit slots. The hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and the property proudly offers seven award-winning Zagat-rated restaurants, including the upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and The Rez Grill. The only place to rock one's body and soul, Rock Spa® & Salon, is also available along with a plethora of VIP services. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL

With venues in 74 countries, including 185 cafes, 25 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include, Maldives, Manila, Malaga, Georgetown, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Chengdu. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include, Maldives, Manila, Malaga, Georgetown, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Jinan in China. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Atlanta, Berlin, Budapest, Desaru Coast, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

