New Ex9 Series-M Molded Case Circuit Breakers from NOARK Electric

POMONA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOARK Electric is proud to announce the release of all new 1 and 2 pole Series – M molded case circuit breakers. These new MCCBs are designed for maximum performance and reliability. The compact case design of these breakers gives them a smaller footprint making them perfectly suited for use inside panels. The new frame sizes are available as 1 pole and 2 pole in a range of interrupting voltage ratings from 240-690 Vac and 250-500 Vdc. Like all NOARK Electric products, these MCCBs are backed by NOARK's exclusive 5 year limited warranty. The M series conforms to global standards that include UL 489, CSA C22.2 No 5 and IEC 60947-2.