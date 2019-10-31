New, Exclusive SHINE(SM) Memory Care Program Debuts at Two Naples-Area Communities

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Naples-area senior living communities—Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh and Discovery Village At Naples have announced the launch of SHINESM, an exclusive memory care program designed and developed by Discovery Senior Living. SHINESM is a unique personalized approach to memory care that uses scientific principles to promote engagement, comprehension, and lifestyle quality for seniors living with dementia, including Alzheimer's Disease or other memory-related diseases. Utilizing proven care methods and evidence-based decisions, SHINESM ensures each resident's program is tailored to their needs and abilities—one that will have the most impact in supporting and enriching their health, by providing them with the opportunity to enjoy their best life, every day.

SHINE Exclusive Memory Care Program

Built upon a foundational principle of deep personalization, SHINESM Memory Care incorporates six points of focus including communication, team member training, a "My Story" personalized biographical journey, an immersive dining experience, state-of-the-art neighborhood design, and life enrichment activities for enhanced personalized care to ensure every resident is comfortable, properly cared for, and set up to thrive each day.

"The arrival of SHINESM to our respective communities represents an important advancement in memory care options for seniors and their families," said Johanna Espinosa, Director of SHINESM at Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh. "SHINESM principles combine proven science and a deeper degree of personalization to bring about truly outstanding care and lifestyle quality for residents, and unprecedented peace of mind for their families."

To help fulfill the program's mission, each SHINESM Team Member from the two communities has been SHINESM program certified and has completed extensive, specialized training in dementia, including Alzheimer's Disease or other memory-related diseases. "With love and guidance from our team of dedicated caregivers, our residents have the ability to 'SHINE' and to be the amazing individuals that they truly are," said Margaret Mariello, Director of SHINESM at Discovery Village At Naples.

The SHINESM program is being launched exclusively at 36 Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

