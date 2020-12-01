New Executive Director Of Search To Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) Seeks Support On Giving Tuesday For Filipino American Community

"SIPA has been and continues to be a pillar in the Filipina/x/o community, and I am honored to accept this role and the opportunity to serve the needs of the residents and community in Historic Filipinotown," said Maniquis. "I am also excited to explore the continued growth and role of SIPA in our greater Fil-Am community beyond Los Angeles, especially during this pivotal time in our nation's history."

Maniquis joins SIPA following her most recent appointment as executive director of Peer Health Exchange L.A., part of the national 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to empowering teens to make healthy decisions. Prior to this role, she served as executive director of the California Conference for Equality and Justice, a human relations non-profit organization dedicated to confronting bias, bigotry and racism through education, conflict resolution and advocacy. Before her decade-long career at CCEJ, Maniquis was a program director at GirlSource, providing employment and leadership opportunities to low income young women in San Francisco, and previously a founding member and program coordinator at [email protected] Educational Partnerships with San Francisco State University and Balboa High School.

In addition to Maniquis' appointment, the SIPA Board of Directors has voted in its newest officers for the next officers' term through 2023. Edward Malicdem, previously SIPA vice president, was unanimously elected as the new president of the board. In addition, board members Jennifer Taylor and Rachel Buenviaje are now officers, respectively as vice president and executive secretary, while treasurer Rita Garcia Acuna returns in her role, accepting a second officer term.

The new leadership team at SIPA is preparing to announce a capital campaign, kicking off another fundraising effort on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, following its successful 48th Annual Benefit, a virtual gala held during Filipino American History Month. Gala co-chairs Candida Boyette-Clemons and Jessica del Mundo spearheaded the online production after SIPA's largest fundraiser of the year was cancelled due to the pandemic. The virtual gala drew participation from notable personalities including Black Eyed Peas, Ava DuVernay, Jo Koy, and Lea Salonga, amongst a dozen other celebrities. With the gala raising $70,000, SIPA still seeks donations for the remaining $30,000 balance of its annual fundraising goal by end of year.

"It's been a tremendous team effort this year to keep SIPA active during the pandemic, but it's been an even greater effort to revive SIPA these last few years, thanks in large part to the long-standing work and dedication of our outgoing officers Lyle and Jessica," said Malicdem, newly elected president of SIPA. "We are truly grateful to them for getting us to this point in our organization's 48-year history and for laying the groundwork to bring our current leadership team to fruition."

Since joining SIPA in 2015, outgoing president Lyle Del Mundo helped to build the board membership to its current capacity and led partnerships with influencers. He will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors. Outgoing executive secretary Jessica Dantes del Mundo played a key leadership role in overall programming, community outreach, and marketing and communications for SIPA. She will continue to serve on the board of directors, focusing on her roles as co-chair of the marketing committee and public relations advisor to SIPA.

To continue its mission, SIPA needs donations now more than ever. Due to the pandemic, SIPA's events and programming have either halted or transitioned online. Once deemed safe to reopen, SIPA will resume normal business hours at a temporary space at Eagle Rock Plaza. In spring 2022, SIPA's new headquarters are set to open at HiFi Collective, located at 3200 W. Temple Street in Historic Filipinotown. During the month of December, SIPA is promoting a number of socially distant and virtual events for the community, including a typhoon relief fundraiser on Dec. 5 with Apl.de.Ap Foundation Int'l and HiFi Kitchen, a parol-making contest on Dec. 12, and a holiday drive-thru festival and toy drive on Dec. 19. More information and ways to support SIPA on #GivingTuesday or beyond, whether a monthly pledge or a one-time, tax-deductible donation, is available at https://sipacares.org.

