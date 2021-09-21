New Express Scripts app feature gives customers easy, secure access to digital COVID vaccination record

"We are committed to putting our members in control of their personal health information. As proof of vaccination becomes essential for safe travel, dining, work and school, our Express Scripts app will offer our members a simple, secure digital option for storing and showing their vaccination credential when needed," said Dr. Glen Stettin, chief innovation officer at Evernorth, which is a founding member of the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI). "Pharmacies are a convenient option for getting a COVID vaccine. Our members who choose to get vaccinated at a pharmacy will have access to their vaccination record in the Express Scripts app, automatically – no extra steps required. No more worrying about having to carry, or losing, their vaccination card."

The new feature is built using the SMART Health Card specification which provides a trustworthy and verifiable copy of an individual's vaccination records in digital or paper form that is compatible across multiple platforms. The SMART Health Card framework and standards were defined by the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), a voluntary coalition of public and private organizations committed to empowering individuals with access to verifiable health information. VCI's key design principals include upholding and protecting the privacy of individual health data and are designed to comply with applicable data privacy regulations.

This feature will benefit a growing number of 70 million Express Scripts members. The mobile app also allows users to price medications, find in-network pharmacies, order and track prescription refills, make payments, and set up reminders to take their medications. It is available on Android and iOS.

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights, and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

Media Contact

Justine Sessions

[email protected]

860-810-6523

SOURCE Evernorth

Related Links

https://www.evernorth.com

