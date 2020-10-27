NEW Face Masks Designed with Revolutionary Acteev™ Technology, Combating the Spread of COVID-19

Blended Huemanity now offers the Acteev Protect™ Nonwoven Mask and the Acteev Protect™ Fabric Mask with Filter , from Ascend Performance Materials. These new masks are reusable and general purpose masks, featuring powerful built-in antimicrobial technology, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria, mold and fungi. The masks are soft, breathable, comfortable and gentle on the skin. Blended Huemanity's Acteev Protect™ masks are an ideal choice for anyone seeking better protection, comfort and breathability.

"The collaboration between Accel Lifestyle and Ascend Performance Materials brings together two powerhouse companies, with expertise in science, fabric, manufacturing, branding and consumer products," said Blended Huemanity Co-Founder and CEO Megan Eddings, who is also founder & CEO of Accel Lifestyle.

"If the last few months have shown us anything, it's that the need for face coverings isn't going away," Eddings said. "We all want to return to normal life – sporting events, family gatherings, hugs with friends – but we want to do so safely and comfortably."

Acteev Protect™ Masks are made with Acteev™ technology, which incorporates active zinc ions in a polymer matrix, focusing on destroying microbes. "Acteev's active layer of defense uses safe, environmentally friendly active zinc ions embedded into the matrix of the polymer – not a chemical spray that will wash away or flake off – meaning these masks can be used again and again," said Phil McDivitt, CEO of Ascend, the company that invented Acteev™.

Ascend is currently working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to obtain appropriate regulatory clearances to make specific claims regarding the Acteev™ technology's antiviral properties.

"When returning to regular activities, people want a mask that is comfortable, well-made, reusable and easy to breathe through," McDivitt said. "Our scientists and engineers invented a process for creating a revolutionary new fabric that checks all the boxes. Acteev™ fabric is incredibly soft to the touch and moisture-wicking to keep the face cool, and it's more breathable than other materials used in masks."

About Blended Huemanity:

Blended Huemanity is on a mission to curate wellness essentials you can wear every day, using materials that harness the earth's natural minerals and blending them with science.

About Accel Lifestyle:

Founded by Megan Eddings – the creative chemist who developed Prema® fabric – Accel Lifestyle is the first ethical activewear brand for people who sweat and want to smell fresh. Combining proprietary science, fashionable fitness apparel for women and men, and an ethical supply chain, Accel Lifestyle is creating a movement for positive change. Accel Lifestyle's mission is to empower people and inspire them to "Accel"erate their lives by promoting confidence, making healthy choices and helping others.

About Ascend Performance Materials:

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Detroit and around the world, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with six global manufacturing facilities. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

